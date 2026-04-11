EXCLUSIVE Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Ready to Go to War' With Future King William Over Royal Property Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly prepared to fight Prince William over royal property. Aaron Tinney April 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are reportedly 'ready to go to war' with Prince William over a royal property.

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A source told us: "From Beatrice and Eugenie's perspective, there is a strong belief that William ultimately wants to sideline them in much the same way their parents have been pushed out of the fold, and that is something they are preparing to resist forcefully. If it comes down to questions over royal property or their place within the institution, they are ready to go to war with future king William rather than simply step aside. They are adamant that they have conducted themselves with discretion and loyalty, and they do not accept the idea that they should face consequences for Andrew's actions. That feeling of being unfairly judged or collectively punished has created a real undercurrent of frustration and resentment behind palace doors. For them, this goes far beyond titles or optics – it is about security, identity and their children's future. If there is any serious attempt to strip them of their homes or diminish their standing, it is not something they will quietly comply with. They are prepared to push back in a very visible and determined way."

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Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly wants to sideline Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

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The dispute is understood to center on property within the royal estate, valued at more than $19 billion, and who is entitled to reside in its various residences. Beatrice is believed to retain accommodation at St James's Palace, while Eugenie, who shares a home with husband Jack Brooksbank, divides her time at Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace. A palace aide added: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, their connection to those royal residences goes far beyond simple privilege. They see those homes as deeply tied to who they are – places where they were raised, where their sense of family is rooted, and where they feel they still belong. In their view, this is not about holding on to perks, but about preserving a fundamental link to their history within the monarchy. There is also a genuine disbelief that William would take such a hard line as to remove them from those properties. They are finding it difficult to accept that things could go that far. But at the same time, there is an understanding that if he does push ahead with that kind of decision, it will mark a turning point."

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Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is reportedly retaining her accommodation at St James's Palace.

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"At that stage, it would no longer be something they could quietly absorb or work around. They would see it as a direct challenge – not just to their circumstances, but to what they consider fair treatment. That is why there is a growing sense that they would be prepared to go to war over it, because for them it becomes as much about principle and justice as it is about the homes themselves," the insider added. The same source added legal action and media intervention have been discussed as potential responses.

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Source: MEGA Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's dad is connected to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.