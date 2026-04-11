Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Ready to Go to War' With Future King William Over Royal Property
April 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be "ready to go to war" with future king Prince William over royal property, as tensions inside the monarchy deepen over their status and living arrangements.
Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, the daughters of the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, have faced growing scrutiny in recent months following their exclusion from Royal Ascot and renewed calls for them to step back from using their royal titles.
The pressure comes in the wake of Andrew's removal from official duties and titles, with King Charles, 77, and William, 43, reportedly favoring a streamlined monarchy that limits privileges for non-working royals.
A source told us: "From Beatrice and Eugenie's perspective, there is a strong belief that William ultimately wants to sideline them in much the same way their parents have been pushed out of the fold, and that is something they are preparing to resist forcefully. If it comes down to questions over royal property or their place within the institution, they are ready to go to war with future king William rather than simply step aside. They are adamant that they have conducted themselves with discretion and loyalty, and they do not accept the idea that they should face consequences for Andrew's actions. That feeling of being unfairly judged or collectively punished has created a real undercurrent of frustration and resentment behind palace doors. For them, this goes far beyond titles or optics – it is about security, identity and their children's future. If there is any serious attempt to strip them of their homes or diminish their standing, it is not something they will quietly comply with. They are prepared to push back in a very visible and determined way."
The dispute is understood to center on property within the royal estate, valued at more than $19 billion, and who is entitled to reside in its various residences.
Beatrice is believed to retain accommodation at St James's Palace, while Eugenie, who shares a home with husband Jack Brooksbank, divides her time at Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace.
A palace aide added: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, their connection to those royal residences goes far beyond simple privilege. They see those homes as deeply tied to who they are – places where they were raised, where their sense of family is rooted, and where they feel they still belong. In their view, this is not about holding on to perks, but about preserving a fundamental link to their history within the monarchy. There is also a genuine disbelief that William would take such a hard line as to remove them from those properties. They are finding it difficult to accept that things could go that far. But at the same time, there is an understanding that if he does push ahead with that kind of decision, it will mark a turning point."
- Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Begging Kate Middleton to Stop William Stripping Them of Royal Titles When He Becomes King: Source
- Prince William's 'Startling U-Turn' Over Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Revealed
- Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Secretly 'Relieved' They Will Not Inherit Royal Lodge From Shamed Dad Ex-Prince Andrew
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"At that stage, it would no longer be something they could quietly absorb or work around. They would see it as a direct challenge – not just to their circumstances, but to what they consider fair treatment. That is why there is a growing sense that they would be prepared to go to war over it, because for them it becomes as much about principle and justice as it is about the homes themselves," the insider added.
The same source added legal action and media intervention have been discussed as potential responses.
They said: "There have been internal discussions about what their next steps could look like if the situation deteriorates, and that has included the possibility of seeking legal advice or even taking their argument into the public arena. They are very aware that they are not powerless in this scenario, and that they do have avenues available to them if they decide to push back. They also understand the weight of their position within the family and the level of attention anything they say would attract. Because of that, the idea of speaking out more formally – even to the extent of a tell-all – has been floated as a potential strategy. It is not something they would approach lightly or without serious consideration, but if they reach a point where they feel cornered or unfairly treated, it is absolutely something they could turn to as a means of asserting themselves."