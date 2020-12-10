The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams‘ ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, has broken his silence regarding his former relationship with the TV beauty and the ultimate demise to their marriage — and let’s just say, he’s not happy.

Bourelle joined Reality Steve on his podcast to emphasize that there are “two sides to every story,” and that his ex-wife decided to “twist and manipulate the truth in a way that makes her look good” on national television.

The Bachelorette lead discussed multiple times on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette that the end of her marriage was the result of her ex cheating. “The only perception of me from the audience is that I am the guy who cheated on Tayshia. So I feel like that’s a slight injustice to me because there was a lot more to it than that,” Bourelle told the host.

TAYSHIA ADAMS PICKS HER FINAL 7 GUYS ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — BUT THERE’S A TWIST!

Bourelle then explained his side of the downfall to their marriage. Adams’ ex said he wasn’t happy with their relationship before he cheated. He claimed to have told the brunette beauty about his unhappiness multiple times and suggested they go to therapy, which she turned down. “What I look for in a relationship is a partner, and I didn’t feel like I had a partner. I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn’t want to raise kids with her,” Bourelle admitted.

He also claimed their relationship was “seriously lacking” intimacy. Bourelle confessed he only cheated once, and it occurred when his ex-wife was away on a trip. He went out with friends, met someone and came home and admitted everything to Adams. While his infidelity caused her to put more effort into their relationship and agree to attend therapy, Bourelle realized his heart just wasn’t in it anymore.

DOES TAYSHIA ADAMS WISH SHE COULD HAVE DATED DALE MOSS? SEE HER HONEST ANSWER

Bourelle didn’t feel there needed to be a “negative connotation about our relationship in the past,” and thought the former flames ended amicably. However, “her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like kind of crossed the line,” the 30-year-old stated. “I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better and it was hurtful to me because it wasn’t just me that heard about that.”

Bourelle said his parents, his parents’ church and his current girlfriend all heard about his infidelity on national TV. “I had to do a lot of explaining after that was said,” Bourelle continued. “It’s not something I really even want to talk about.” He noted that he wishes the best for Adams, but wants her to keep his name and the past intimate details about their relationship out of her mouth.

“We’re humans. She made just as many mistakes, maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship,” he said. Bourelle called out the Bachelorette star for “padding” her own image and urged Adams to be honest and own up to her own mistakes. “Quit using one thing that happened in our relationship as a sob story to make people feel bad for you. I mean, it’s kind of hypocritical in a way because you’re calling me a cheater, yet you’re dating 25 different guys at the same time or whatever,” he quipped. “It’s been a tough situation for me and I’m kind of over it at this point.”

6 BACHELOR & BACHELORETTE CONTESTANTS WHO DIDN’T NEED TV TO FIND ETERNAL LOVE

The former flames were together for six years and married for one. Bourelle filed for divorce from Adams in October 2017, citing “irreconcilable difference.”