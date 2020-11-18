It just never ends! Bachelorette contestant Chasen Nick couldn’t help but take a dig at Ed Waisbrot after their intense fight on the Tuesday, November 17, episode of The Bachelorette.

“Flip flops? Come on bro … Am I the only who thinks that’s ridiculous?” Nick, 31, captioned a photo of him and Waisbrot, 36, during their wrestling match. “Tune into @abcnetwork tonight on @thebacheloretteabc at 8/7c. #bachelorette #bachelornation #teamchasen #cagefight #tea #flipflops #chickenlegs #kfc #wolverine.”

In the photo, Nick and Waisbrot are shirtless, wearing only spandex shorts, but Waisbrot sported flip flops.

⁣⁣Then, in the comments section, Nick shaded Waisbrot some more. “Ed is projecting. He is here for followers, too, with his public IG and shoulder workouts. Interesting that he can do those with his injuries LOL,” one fan wrote, referring to when Waisbrot couldn’t wrestle Nick because of his ailments in the episode.

“Right,” Nick replied, with a face palm emoji.

Another fan added, “Very clear Ed has some serious jealousy issues. You defended yourself so well.” Nick wrote, “Thank you.”

A third user commented, “Ed is there for the wrong reasons. He literally is doing everything but focusing on Tayshia. Sissy boy wouldn’t even fight for her cause he was scared he’d get his ass kicked. Get outta here, Ed.” Nick replied with a heart emoji.

During the episode, the two suitors got into a heated argument after Waisbrot accused Nick of not being there for the right reasons. Waisbrot thought that Nick kept using the same adjectives to describe Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley, especially when he used “smokeshow” numerous times throughout the night.

Waisbrot told Adams, 30, what he thought about Nick. “I think there may be some people not as genuine,” he said. “I don’t want to name drop.”

Ultimately, Waisbrot told the leading lady about his hesitation toward Nick. However, Nick reassured the brunette beauty that he wanted to keep getting to know her.

Adams later told Nick he should confront Waisbrot and have a mature conversation. When Nick spoke with Waisbrot, the two started fighting … again.

“Chasen towered above me, he screamed at me. He postured up. It’s not like he swung a punch … but I don’t want to be entangled in that,” Waisbrot told Adams.

“I get guys picking on each other, OK. But if you’re going to get physical … it’s a red flag I don’t want anything to do with,” she said in her confessional.

It looks like Waisbrot and Nick’s feud is only beginning.