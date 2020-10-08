She’s not going anywhere! Garcelle Beauvais confirmed she is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 2.

“You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave, a little scared, a little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really ready,” the 53-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress and The Real co-host admitted that she is afraid that her sophomore season might not go well. The interviewer pointed out that the second season can often be the “scary one” for cast members.

Putting on a brave face, Beauvais revealed she’s looking forward to filming. “So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. Rinna, so we’ll see. I’m ready though, bring it,” she said.

Beauvais may be ready to return to RHOBH but not all the Housewives will be coming back for season 11. Denise Richards announced in September that she will be leaving the show. Richards joined in season nine and had a hard time during season 10. The reality star left amid allegations of an affair between her and Brandi Glanville.

Beauvais is upset about Richards’ departure from the show. “I really wish she wouldn’t leave the franchise. I think she’s great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I’m really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I’m going to miss her, obviously. I’m going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk,” she said.

Then, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave announced that she would be leaving RHOBH after three seasons.

However, Beauvais seemed less bothered by Arroyave’s exit. After pausing for a few seconds, she simply said, “OK” when asked how she felt about the mom of three not returning. Ouch!

Sutton Stracke also joined Beauvais as a newcomer in season 10 but was more of a “friend of” figure rather than part of the group. Stracke is still keen to return to RHOBH and hopes to become a full-time Housewife.

“I think because I wasn’t allowed to film with my children, you didn’t get to see the total aspect of my life and how I live. I’m not always dressed up and being miss perfect,” Stracke told PEOPLE. “All of that does come into play when necessary. But I do have a fun aspect of my personality, so I was sad that we didn’t get to see that.”

The final cast of RHOBH season 11 has yet to be confirmed, but we’re looking forward to seeing Beauvais on screen for season 11!