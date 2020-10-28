Meghan Markle has requested to delay her trial against The Mail on Sunday’s publisher, Associated Newspapers. The trial — which will last between eight to 10 days — was supposed to start in early January at the High Court in London.

Justice Warby will hear the arguments on Thursday, October 29, and the application will be considered at an online hearing, which will be held in private. Markle’s costs and case management were also supposed to be discussed on October 29, but that will also be delayed.

Since the Associated Newspapers’ lawyers are able to include the tell-all book, Finding Freedom, in their client’s defense, this has created “more work for Meghan’s lawyers,” ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship noted on Twitter.

“Meghan’s legal team is now applying for a ‘Summary Judgement’ which would make the whole trial in January unnecessary,” he added. “They say it’s because they are so confident of their case in law and will argue tomorrow that the case should be determined on a ‘summary basis.'”

If the 39-year-old gets a summary judgement, she will not be required to give evidence at a trial in person.

Meanwhile, Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, has sent a legal warning to the Mail on Sunday, which is also published by Associated Newspapers. After the tabloid alleged that the 36-year-old didn’t keep in touch with the British Marines since his last appearance in March, his lawyers told the outlet that the story is “false and defamatory.”

Major General Julian Thompson told the Mail on Sunday that the red-headed royal “has to take the job seriously and not just say, ‘Well, I’m still the Captain General and I’m going to live in Los Angeles and never visit the U.K.'” He added that Harry is still “expected to attend events and be around and be as accessible as his grandfather was.”

A source told Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl that Harry “has not given up on the military,” and he has “had many conversations with former colleagues during the lockdown and is in regular contact with a lot of military personnel on a private and personal basis.”

The Suits alum is suing Associated Newspapers — which publishes the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline — after they published a private letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., in August 2018.

In September, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) alleged that Markle had leaked information about herself to the Finding Freedom authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Despite her lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke, fighting that claim, they are allowing the defense to use the biography, and Markle cannot appeal against the ruling.