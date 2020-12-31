While 2020 proved to be a challenging year, Queen Elizabeth II shared an emotional and uplifting message on the eve of the New Year, encouraging the public to remain positive.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” Her Majesty said in a social media post on Thursday, December 31.

“Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year,” the 94-year-old added.

The grandmother to Prince William and Harry shared four photos alongside her message to reflect what the past year has been like for her on Instagram. The first photo was a candid shot of the Queen and Prince Philip reading a handmade card from great-grandchildren Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, on their 73rd anniversary in November.

The second was a photo of the iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle that lit up in blue lights in honor of the NHS health care workers who have been working tirelessly amid the pandemic. The third photo was of a quote from when the Queen addressed the nation about COVID-19, which was displayed on Piccadilly Circus in London in April. The last photo was of Queen Elizabeth II knighting Captain Sir Tom Moore at Windsor Castle in July for his extraordinary fundraising work amid the global crisis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 38, shared their support for the Queen by reposting her message on their Instagram Stories.

The monarch previously shared a similar message when she addressed the U.K. and the Commonwealth in April amid the start of the pandemic. Her words still hold true months later, as the U.K. is currently under its second lockdown due to a new coronavirus strain.

The Queen and her husband, 99, will be spending New Year’s Eve at Winsdor Castle, which is where they celebrated Christmas and spent much of quarantine. A source previously told OK! that the Queen was looking forward to spending time with her family for Christmas at Sandrigham estate before the nation was put on lockdown again. “The queen couldn’t be happier to have the children around,” the source dished. While the Queen is apart from her loved ones, she remains positive and encourages everyone to do the same.

This year proved to be a strenuous year for everyone; even the Royal Family seems ready to say goodbye to 2020. From Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s heartbreaking miscarriage to the investigation into Princess Diana‘s controversial BBC Panoramic interview, the royal family has had their fair share of uphill battles. To find out more about the royal family’s scandalous year, click here.