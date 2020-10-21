Jeffrey Epstein wanted to keep his victims close and subservient, even as they slept, according to one of his victims. Jane Doe 15, a minor who traveled from New York to New Mexico after the pedophile lured her to his Zorro Ranch with promises of money and opportunity, revealed that his bedroom floor was made of mattresses so that his victims could sleep at his feet.

Jane Doe 15 said that, in her mind, this was Epstein’s way of keeping them all as “slaves.”

This revelation is detailed in Barry Levine‘s new book The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which was released on Tuesday, October 20. The book takes a deeper look at some of the victims’ stories, including Jane Doe 15, who was a high school student when she met Epstein. She was in New York on a field trip when she encountered the pedophile, who whisked her and her sister away to New Mexico — and was terrified.

“When Doe 15 finally met Epstein at his ranch the first thing he did was show her the bedroom and tell her to get on the floor. ‘Feel it,’ he commanded, according to the complaint. He boasted that the entire floor was covered by Tempur-Pedic mattresses,” recounts The Spider author Levine.

“Doe 15 was uncomfortable and laughed nervously; she didn’t even know what a Tempur-Pedic mattress was. Epstein then explained to her that he ‘liked to have women sleep at his feet.’ Jane Doe 15 did not understand what he was saying or why, but it ‘made her immediately think of slaves.'”

Jane Doe 15 wanted to leave at that point, but said there had been a cover model she recognized on Epstein’s private plane, something she found legitimizing in light of the circumstance. In the few days she was trapped at the ranch, she was assaulted first by a female employee of Epstein and then the pedophile himself, who pressed her head into a mattress as he aggressively used a vibrator on the teenager. She eventually had to pretend to climax to out an end to the torture.

Afterward, Epstein had Jane Doe 15 stare out a window while he spoke of how “amazing” a woman’s first orgasm is, adding that he wanted “to show her how beautiful the world is.” He then told her to take some time that night to cry because it would be “beneficial for her growth.”

Jane Doe 15, a high school student, instead got in an ATV and drove it into a tree with the hopes of killing herself that night. She survived and, after enduring one more day of abuse, walked away and never saw Epstein again.

Epstein died at age 66 in his jail cell.