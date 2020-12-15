Album No. 3? Taylor Swift Reacts To 'Woodvale' Rumors & Admits She Made 'A Mistake'

Even though Taylor Swift dropped her ninth album, Evermore, on December 11, fans were already thinking about her tenth album, which might have been called Woodvale. However, the singer responded to the rumors and admitted she made a grave error.

The 31-year-old spoke with Jimmy Kimmel on the Monday, December 14, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where she told the truth about what really went down when making her past two albums.

“OK, well this takes a bit of explanation,” she told the host. “I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs and it’s very annoying but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. And they’ll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever, and then sometimes, I take it too far, and I make a mistake.”

Swifties were quick to notice the word “Woodvale” was written in the trees on her Folklore album cover. However, that was hardly on purpose, unfortunately. “When I was making Folklore, the album that came out in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management,” she dished. “I didn’t tell anybody the album title until right before it came out.”

She explained, “And so I came up with a fake codename that had the same amount of letters as Folklore. Chose a random name, chose Woodvale. Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake codename off of one of them.”

The blonde beauty insisted that this was a true story and even revealed that she had a codename for Evermore, which was November, but nixed it because “we learned our lesson.”

Swift dropped two new albums this year but don’t expect another one in the near future. “Jimmy, I’m so tired,” she said. “I’ve tired myself out.”

Fans also thought the “Delicate” songstress revealed pal Gigi Hadid‘s baby’s name on her track “Dorothea,” but a source told TMZ that the theory is not true.