First comes a reality show, then comes an engagement … and then comes meeting the family! While Clare Crawley and Dale Moss‘ time on The Bachelorette may be over, they can still enjoy a cozy hometown date.

The happily engaged couple first stopped in Crawley’s hometown of Sacramento, Calif. They previously enjoyed their first-ever coffee date while on their hometown tours. A few days later, Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, headed to the former NFL player’s hometown in South Dakota.

“So, we’re going to check out your old home, your high school. Where else should we go you guys?” the hairdresser asked her followers in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, November 9. “Where do we go in South Dakota, Sioux Falls? Are we in Sioux Falls?” Crawley called the road trip their “official hometowns,” since she broke up with her former suitors to pursue her relationship with Moss after two weeks of filming.

According to Crawley, the lovebirds enjoyed the “quickest tour ever after they drove around the town and grabbed a bite at Jimmy John’s. The pair later headed to Crawford’s Bar and Grill for some appetizers and s’mores. During their exciting getaway, Moss introduced his fiancé to his sister Robyn Moss. Despite feeling “frigid” and “frozen,” Crawley seemed to enjoy her time with Moss’ family.

The former Bachelorette contestant shared an adorable photo of himself with Crawley and her future sister-in-law via Instagram. “Fam Bam!” he captioned the snap on Monday, November 9. Of course, fans loved seeing the duo out and about. “So glad u found ur person. Clair [sic] no longer single,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Seriously the most BEAUTIFUL family ever 👏♥️.”

Crawley recently took to her Instagram Story to reveal she’s “the happiest” she’s ever been amid her whirlwind romance with the athlete. Despite the rollercoaster journey on season 16 of The Bachelorette — where production had to shut down in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic and start up again in July — Crawley finally got her happy ending.

Moss popped the question on last week’s episode of The Bachelorette. One day later, the newly engaged hunk joined Good Morning America to talk about his speedy romance with Crawley. “After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” he admitted. Moss then confessed there was “never a second thought” about proposing to the blonde beauty.

While Crawley’s journey may not have panned out the way she planned — a source exclusively told OK! Crawley was basically “pushed out and replaced by the younger Tayshia Adams as the Bachelorette just weeks after filming started” — she left the show with a ring on her finger and a man on her arm.