A big mistake? Clare Crawley is struggling with all of the criticism she has received after quitting The Bachelorette, telling friends that Tayshia Adams — who replaced her — hasn’t done enough to help her out.

“Clare wanted Tayshia to be more helpful as she transitioned out of the show. It isn’t clear exactly what Clare wanted Tayshia to do, but whatever it is, she didn’t do it,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “This feels like the classic case of getting fired from a job and hoping that your replacement fails.”

Insiders reveal that Clare is upset about the edit she has been getting on the show and blames Adams, 30, for emerging as the hero.

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

“Tayshia likes Clare but she doesn’t owe her anything. Simply put, Clare left, Tayshia didn’t push her out, or conspire to steal her job. This was Clare’s decision,” a friend adds. “As far as Tayshia is concerned, this is now her show not Clare’s. She isn’t going to waste her time thinking about who was the Bachelorette before her, she is too busy trying to find love.

“Clare is starting to think leaving the show was the biggest mistake of her life,” an insider reveals.

On the Thursday, November 5, episode, Chris Harrison chatted with Crawley, 39, about how she was feeling and if she was interested in pursuing a relationship with frontrunner Dale Moss and leaving the show behind for good. Crawley couldn’t help but gush over Moss and admitted she wanted to give their relationship a shot since she had never met anyone like him.

The pair went on a dinner date, where they discussed their parents and their feelings for one another. The next night, Moss, 32, got down on one knee and proposed to the hairstylist.

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

“It’s wild, right, that we’re here right now, but when you know you know,” the NFL player told cameras. “This is how it was supposed to happen at the beginning. We saw this coming a long time ago.”

The blonde beauty and the athlete went on Instagram Live following the milestone moment, and they seemed happier than ever.

Meanwhile, Adams went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 5 and revealed that she “didn’t speak” with Crawley after she left the show. “There was a lot going on. I wish she would have … she could have like, thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two,” she explained.

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

The brunette babe had only “48 hours” to pack up her things and head to La Quinta Resort to take over as the new leading lady. “I got the phone call and it was more so just, like, ‘Hey, you’re the girl’ and I was like, ‘I got you’ and I was there,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum explained about the switch-up.