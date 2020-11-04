While Clare Crawley‘s journey on The Bachelorette isn’t over just yet — Tayshia Adams takes over after the blonde beauty seemingly exits the show with contestant Dale Moss — former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas hinted that Crawley and Moss are still going strong.

The season 4 lead joined Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on their “Almost Famous” podcast earlier this month to discuss her pal Crawley’s rollercoaster romance with Moss on season 16 of The Bachelorette. “What I encouraged both of them to do is definitely enjoy the ride, take the opportunities because they’ll forever change the way their lives go and to love it and enjoy it but also to nurture and take care of what they have,” the 38-year-old said.

“So, I think that would make her so happy just to be in Sacramento and live her life and live her love story with Dale and she’s totally fine with that. She’s waited a really long time.”

Pappas also told the hosts that she and husband Stephen Stagliano sent the oldest Bachelorette lead flowers amid the chaotic social media chatter. “She’s just been put through the ringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful,” she explained.

“I just feel bad for her because I feel like, in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her.

“I’m literally trying to reach out to her on a daily basis even if she doesn’t text back just to say like, ‘Hey I’m thinking about you, I’m praying for you, just know that this is almost over, you’re doing great, you’re doing great.’ I’m trying to be a cheerleader because I feel like she has so many cards stacked against her,” Pappas added.

Crawley’s journey to find love was far from easy. Chris Harrison explained she had “blown up” The Bachelorette with all of her drama, and after Crawley fell head over heels for the former NFL player, 32, on the first night, producers were quick to bring in Adams as her replacement.

While there was hearsay that Crawley left the show to continue her relationship with Moss offscreen, a source exclusively told OK!, “Basically Clare was pushed out.” Just after a week of filming, Adams showed up and began quarantining in Palm Springs, Calif., close to the set at La Quinta Resort & Club.

To make matters worse, “Clare is horrified by the way she is being portrayed but knows that if she speaks out, they would sue her for breach of contract,” the source said. “Clare is getting to see the episodes for the first time just like everyone else. She had no idea it was going to be this bad.”

“Do you know what it is like to watch a bad edit of yourself on a show that millions are watching?” a pal questioned. “They have the power post-production to make it look like Clare treated the other men terribly before she left the show — when in reality it was much more complicated than that.”