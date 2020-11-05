Are things official between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss? It sure looks like it! The 39-year-old was spotted wearing a gigantic ring on her left hand while she ran some errands in Sacramento, Calif., earlier this week.

According to photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the blonde beauty was seen out and about wearing a pink tank top and sunglasses. As Crawley held a drink and car keys in her right hand, she showed off her bling.

In another set of snaps, Crawley was photographed wheeling a cart into Target, and her diamond was proudly displayed for everyone to see.

Last month, the reality star sparked rumors that she was off the market when she sported a diamond band on her ring finger. However, she cleared the air via Instagram.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote at the time. “In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of The Bachelorette, Crawley only had eyes for frontrunner Moss, 32 — and she made that very clear. In fact, she even called him her “fiancé” at one point.

Naturally, Crawley’s suitors are upset that she has barely gotten to know the group of guys. In a sneak preview episode of the Thursday, November 5, episode, the men confront the Bachelor in Paradise alum about her actions.

“Whatever is going on right now, it needs to be addressed,” Kenny Braasch said in the clip. “I think Clare needs to step in front of the group and we need to air all this out.”

Blake Moynes echoed his sentiment, saying, “There’s just been a lingering lull, and I think she kind of owes it to us because I think a lot of guys are checking out right now and I don’t think that’s a good thing for her.”

Crawley and Moss seemingly leave the show together, and Tayshia Adams takes over as the new leading lady.

The lovebirds haven’t confirmed their relationship just yet, but between the ring sighting and Crawley’s pal DeAnna Pappas’ recent comments, we can bet they are hopefully in it for the long haul.

“What I encouraged both of them to do is definitely enjoy the ride, take the opportunities because they’ll forever change the way their lives go and to love it and enjoy it but also to nurture and take care of what they have,” Pappas, 38, told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their “Almost Famous” podcast about her advice for Crawley.

“So, I think that would make her so happy just to be in Sacramento and live her life and live her love story with Dale and she’s totally fine with that. She’s waited a really long time,” she added.

After Crawley’s turbulent season, we sure hope she’s found her forever guy!

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.