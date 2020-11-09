Usually a cup of coffee comes before an engagement ring, but Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss are anything but an ordinary couple.

“Grabbing our first coffee together☺️,” the oldest Bachelorette lead, 39, captioned her Instagram video of the couple playing with the voice-changing app on Saturday, November 9.

“All right, y’all, so who sounds higher? Say what up,” Moss, 32, said as he turned the camera towards his fiancé, adding that the app was on “giant voice” mode.

“Do I sound like a giant right now?” the hairstylist asked the former NFL player, to which Moss responded: “You sound beautiful. You sound like a queen.”

“Thank you,” Crawley sang back.

Moss shared a similar video of the love birds in the car as they continued to fool around with the voice-changing app. “This is everything 😂,” he captioned the clip. “Finally the VIP Tour of Sacramento! #Hometown.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable couple as they enjoy the start of their normal lives together. “The flirting and cuteness in this video is everything 😂😂😂😍😍,” one fan wrote. Another Instagram user commented, “🤗 So happy for you both ♥️ Love at first sight IS REAL!!” A third chimed in, “Clares funny. Wish they showed more of your personality 🌟.”

The reality star couple got engaged two weeks into filming season 16 of The Bachelorette. The rollercoaster season was set to begin in March, but production was forced to shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Once filming started up again in July, Crawley quickly fell head over heels for contestant Moss, who got down on one knee on the Thursday, November 5, episode.

“From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special,” Moss told the former lead on last week’s episode. “I know without the shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that. I’m so grateful for that. … I’ve thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you.

“She would absolutely love you,” he added. “All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that. And I love you.”

“I love you too. … The best is yet to come,” Crawley whispered before Moss got down on one knee. “Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” she excitedly remarked as she called herself “Clare Moss.”

Moss joined Good Morning America on Friday, November 6, to discuss his whirlwind romance with Crawley. “After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” he admitted. Moss then confessed there was “never a second thought” about proposing to the blonde beauty. Crawley also noted she is the “happiest” she’s ever been via an Instagram Live one day prior to Moss’ GMA interview.

ABC executive Robert Mills previously confirmed that viewers will still get to see Crawley and Moss’ relationship after new lead Tayshia Adams takes over.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.