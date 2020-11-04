No rose, no problem? Actually, the Bachelorette contestants were far from pleased after Clare Crawley refused to hand out the group date rose.

In a sneak peek video for the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, Crawley’s suitors anxiously await an answer as to where they all stand with the lead — who has been giving all her attention to frontrunner Dale Moss. “Whatever is going on right now, it needs to be addressed,” Kenny, 39, said in the clip. “I think Clare needs to step in front of the group and we need to air all this out.”

Blake Moynes, 29, chimed in, adding, “There’s just been a lingering lull, and I think she kind of owes it to us because I think a lot of guys are checking out right now and I don’t think that’s a good thing for her.”

“She’s lost the house at this point,” Kenny added. Soon after, the 39-year-old joined the men to break the news of her departure from season 16 — after just 14 days of filming. Rumors began swirling that Crawley was being replaced by Tayshia Adams, 30, for months, but now Bachelor Nation will finally get to see how it all unravels in the upcoming episode.

Despite hearsay that Crawley and Moss left the show to pursue their undying love for one another, a source exclusively told OK!, “Basically Clare was pushed out and replaced by the younger Tayshia Adams as the Bachelorette just weeks after filming started.”

One week after filming, Adams appeared in Palm Springs, Calif., and quarantined near the set at La Quinta Resort & Club — where the cast and crew quarantined and filmed. “It wasn’t a coincidence that a back-up Bachelorette just happened to be waiting in the wings,” the source dished. “Producers knew after just a few days that they wanted to replace Clare, but since she had done so much press, with her returning to find love and being the oldest Bachelorette ever, they had to find a reason.

“That reason was Dale, and they are now making it look like it was Clare’s decision to leave,” the source added.

ABC Entertainment’s Rob Mills recently joined Nick Viall on his podcast, “Viall Files,” and confirmed why Crawley’s time on the show came to an abrupt halt. After the group date — where the men roasted Moss — Crawley spent the rest of the night inquiring why all the contestants were so focused on taking digs at the former NFL player.

“When she didn’t give out that rose and she just gave it to herself, that was it,” Mills explained. “That was really it, when we started making the call [to replace her].”

As viewers have already seen, Crawley fell head over heels for the handsome hunk the moment he first stepped out of the limo. Mills speculated there would be trouble when she requested Moss be on the group date after she already gave him the first impression rose. “I remember at this point this is where I started to think, [it’s a shame Clare and Dale aren’t] on Paradise right now. Because it would’ve changed everything,” he said.

“They would’ve been able to go off, they would have been there the entire time,” Mills added. The ABC executive said viewers will still see a glimpse of Crawley and Moss’ relationship after they leave the show together.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Due to Election Day, this week’s episode will air on Thursday, November 5.