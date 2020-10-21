Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has revealed that there’s someone “special in her life,” and it’s not her husband, Sean Burke.

In a candid interview with Us Weekly, the reality star admitted to the publication that while she’s still married to her husband of 20 years, the two are no longer living under the same roof and are very much living separate lives at this point.

Fans, who first learned about the couple’s unusual relationship last month when she promoted a Zoom seminar about co-parenting and divorce, were puzzled why the blonde beauty would want to remain in a marriage when she’s no longer with her partner.

But the mother of seven said that there are “just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive.”

“He understands and, you know, I am living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that. … I’m 42 and there are just parts of me that … I pushed down and now I’m allowing myself to live authentically,” she said.

The TV personality has made it clear that she has a new man in her life, who had first made an appearance on her Instagram page last month.

Burke isn’t too fond of the idea of revealing too much about her lover just yet, but she did tell Us Weekly that things have been going exceptionally well since they started dating, and by the look of things, her husband has taken no issue with the romance.

“There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” she shared. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening. I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good. I know if you look at social media, it seems really like crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

The 42-year-old went on to clarify that the abnormal relationship she shares with her husband shouldn’t indicate that they are splitting by any means — in fact, they still spend a lot of time together; they’re just not romantically involved with one another anymore.

“There’s just a lot of stuff going on in our lives and it’s better for us to not live in the same house right now,” she explained. “And to give you some space, we’re both working ourselves, we’re both in therapy. I want to be the best version of myself, so does he, we have been together 26 years. We’re not throwing that away. You know, we are family. He’s my best friend.”

Burke has been married to her partner for 20 years and share seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curren, both 7, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2.