Even though Pete Davidson and Cazzie David broke up in 2018 after dating for over two years, are the former flames on good terms with one another? It sure looks like it!

The brunette beauty, 26, wrote a candid essay about their dramatic split in her new book, No One Asked for This, and the Saturday Night Live star had nothing but good things to say. “I’m really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we’re cool. I wish her nothing but the best. I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart,” he told Insider.

In “Erase Me,” David recalled how her relationship with the comedian, 27, went from good to bad real fast. At first, the former flames wanted to take a break, but then David changed her mind and wanted to give their romance another shot.

However, Davidson ended their relationship over text, and the next day when she was on social media, she saw that he moved on with Ariana Grande. To make matters worse, he also covered tattoos dedicated to her.

“I felt like I was being terrorized,” she wrote. “Another tattoo he had of my favorite emoji (yes, I know how f**king absurd that sounds) was now replaced with a matching tattoo he got with her of what I guess was her favorite emoji.”

Not only was it hard for David to see Davidson move on so quickly, but the pop star and her ex were doing similar activities to what she used to do with the TV star.

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life,” David said about learning that her ex had found love with someone else. “And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.”

Despite the drama, the two made up, and David — who showed Davidson her essay before it was published — even gave a shout-out to her ex in the acknowledgements. “Pete. I love you. Thank you for being encouraging when you did not have to be. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me,” she wrote.