Following the leaks that Bachelorette producers planned for Clare Crawley’s early exit all along, everyone associated with the show has been reminded that they all signed non-disclosure agreements, where they promised to never reveal anything that is happening on the show.

“There is chaos behind-the-scenes at The Bachelorette right now. The audience doesn’t mind if the producers get involved with making the dating process the best TV, however, they will mind if the whole thing is fake and that the show is making a fool out of everyone that watches,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“The leaks to the press that Bachelorette producers plotted all along for Clare to quit mid-season and be replaced by a new Bachelorette — who happened to be waiting in the wings — could destroy any trust left in the franchise,” the insider adds. “Everyone associated with the show has been warned that they signed a non-disclosure agreement, and legal action will be taken if the contract is violated.”

“It doesn’t appear that the leaks are coming from Bachelorette Tayshia Adams or Clare. Neither of these ladies would have anything to gain from this story being leaked, but there are over 100 people who work on the show, so finding and plugging the leak isn’t going to be easy,” adds another source.

This season of The Bachelorette will be one for the books. Crawley, 39, fell in love with contestant Dale Moss and got engaged after only filming the show for 12 days. However, Reality Steve revealed last week that “this was in productions plan before Clare’s season started.”

“They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia,” he shared. “Did Clare know? No. Did the guys know? No. But production sure as hell did.”

Reality Steve said “production knew” that Crawley and Moss were going to end up together since they had been speaking before the show began filming. “Knowing that this season might be boring because of the one location shoot, they decide to have Tayshia ‘ready’ to go once Clare and Dale went down,” he explained.

“In reality, they knew what was happening the whole time. It wasn’t even Clare’s decision to end the show with Dale. It was productions,” he said. “They were the ones that went to HER bringing up the scenario of basically, ‘what do you think of ending this now with Dale.’ They both agreed and, whaddya’ know, they already have Tayshia there on standby.”

Even Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that his season is “turbulent, tumultuous, dramatic, and wild,” adding that “Bachelor Nation and the world are not ready for what happened inside the [bubble],” referring to the show’s quarantined set in Palm Springs, Calif.

“I think it definitely goes up on the Mount Rushmore of wild seasons of Bachelor and Bachelorette,” he concluded.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.