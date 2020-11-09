If you’re not first… you’re last, and Ivana Trump is sick and tired of hearing ex-husband Donald Trump complain about his loss in the U.S. presidential election.

“I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other,” Ivana, 71, told PEOPLE. “I really don’t care.”

She added: “He’s not a good loser. He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight.” Ivana — who shares Eric, 36, Donald Jr., 42, and daughter Ivanka, 39, with Donald — said her three kids are “doing fine,” but she can’t wait for them to move away from Washington, D.C.

“I just want them to be able to live their normal lives — normal lives,” the former model said. “Not the Washington life and all that, just in New York or wherever they’re going to be and just live their normal lives.”

Ivana added: “I think they enjoyed being around Donald and running the election and seeing what will happen, but now it is — thank god — over. I’m not really sure what they are going to be up to.” Ivana also predicted Donald will be done with politics after this election. “I don’t think he has a choice,” she said. “He’s going to go down to Palm Beach and play golf and live the normal life, I think. This is the best choice for what he can do.”

However, the President must come to terms with his defeat before he and his family can truly move on. “He has to go and declare that he lost. But he hates to be a loser, that I’m sure of,” Ivana said. “But if he loses, he loses. He has plenty of money, places to go and live in and enjoy his life.”

A source close to the Trumps explained there is “still chaos” within the immediate family as they come to terms with the results because “nobody was expecting it.” The source added: “It’s been a headache.”

Another source close to son Eric said, “They’re very upset. It’s been hard to watch.”

“Virtually everyone in his inner circle, his closest advisers, including his family members, are fully aware that this is over,” Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief White House Correspondent said on Sunday, November 8, on This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Trump, 74 — who remains “angry and defiant” following the election — said he won’t personally accept the loss against Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as he plans to mount a series of legal challenges in the states he lost in, including Nevada and Pennsylvania. The reality star turned president insisted the election was “stolen” from him and Biden’s votes were fraudulent — which are similar claims he made about the election years prior.

While Trump and his army of followers refuse to accept the election results, former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and senator Mitt Romney — who was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee — recognized Biden and Harris’ win.

Biden has also been congratulated by world leaders including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Despite such acknowledgments, Trump and his administration say the election isn’t over as they plan to pursue further investigations.

“We just want the process to play out,” one former administration official turned Trump adviser said. “The media don’t get to call elections, the people do.”

“The states have to certify [their results by December],” a source told PEOPLE. “I’ll always think the president did not get the campaign he deserved. They raised $1 billion and lost to Joe Biden.”