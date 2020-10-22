Actress Lily James and married actor Dominic West were spotted kissing and canoodling in Rome, Italy, on October 11, and now it seems like the former costars are not in a good place following their scandal.

“It has strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship,” a source told Us Weekly.

The Affair alum, 51, and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, posed for photographers outside their home in England — just two days after the photos went viral — and they made it clear that they were not splitting up. “Our marriage is strong and we’ve very much still together,” the couple wrote in a note they gave to reporters. “Thank you.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Despite looking happy and in love, it was all an act. “Dominic and his wife wanted to put up a united front,” the insider noted, but they “were both horrified by the pictures.”

On the Wednesday, October 21, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host avoided asking the 31-year-old any questions about her love life. Instead, they spoke about her upcoming movie, Rebecca, in addition to ghosts and Mamma Mia 3.

Earlier this week, the brunette beauty was supposed to promote her new flick alongside her costar Armie Hammer, but she ended up canceling most of interviews because she didn’t want to be put in an uncomfortable position if they asked her about the recent headlines.

‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ SNUB! LILY JAMES REVEALS SHE WASN’T ASKED TO JOIN THE FILM

James ditched the Today show because they “refused to be told what they could and couldn’t ask, so Lily canceled the appearance that was scheduled to take take place,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Lily was set to appear live on the third hour with Al Roker, who isn’t exactly known for his hardball questions. But even so, without a guarantee that the kissing incident would be off-limits, Lily wanted no part of America’s favorite weatherman.”

At the end of the day, it seems like James just wants to move on from all of the drama. “Lily doesn’t want to be known her whole life as a home-wrecker. It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen,” another source exclusively told OK!.

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY, KYLIE MINOGUE & LILY JAMES WIN BIG AT HARPER BAZAAR’S WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

“Lily doesn’t want Dominic to leave his wife and turn up at her doorstep with his suitcases. This whole thing is a mess, and Lily doesn’t want it to drag on for another single minute,” the insider added.