GT Dave had no idea his life would change in such a short amount of time. The 42-year-old — who is the founder and CEO of the health and wellness company GT’s Living Foods — started bottling Kombucha at just 15 years old, and from there, an idea was born.

“I always wanted to be a part of something that improved people’s lives,” GT exclusively tells OK!. “When my parents introduced me to Kombucha I found my calling and purpose. I witnessed first-hand how special Kombucha was, but I also noticed how it was not readily available for people to enjoy unless they made it themselves … which was not easy. Sharing this nutritious gift with the rest of the world became my lifelong mission.”

After GT’s parents began drinking Kombucha in the ‘90s, he “witness[ed] how much they loved it.”

In 1994, GT’s mom, Laraine, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and after she got better, she told doctors she had been drinking Kombucha — a pungent tasting fermented tea. “Eventually, it helped my mom during her battle with breast cancer,” he reveals.

From there, GT “began to explore and research this ancient elixir and learned from reading many books about its extensive nutritional qualities and subsequent health benefits.”

Naturally, GT was inspired to start drinking it himself. It wasn’t long before he began to reap the benefits. “I noticed changes with my body which included more energy, improved skin and a more resilient immune system,” he says.

“I knew Kombucha was something that could create a powerful impact on people’s health and I wanted to protect its purity,” he explains. “My mother’s story will always be the driving force behind everything we do. It was evident to me early on in life that food can be medicine — and just as easily poison.”

From making Kombucha in his parents’ Los Angeles home to becoming the first person to put Kombucha on shelves in the United States, the businessman has come a long way — and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“My aim then and my aim now is to be a guide and helping hand on people’s health and wellness journeys,” he shares. “GT’s Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. To this day, we continue to craft Kombucha in its most authentic form — raw, organic, unpasteurized and fully fermented for 30 days. It is our mission to spread a global message that through proper nutrition one can heal thyself.”

