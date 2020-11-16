Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris might be about to change the way you power dress forever, but don’t expect her to do that from the cover of Vogue magazine.

“Vogue has been reaching out to Kamala’s team for months offering her the cover, but at least for now, it has been a ‘thanks, but no thanks,’” a source tells OK!.

“Anna Wintour — the magazine’s powerful editor-in-chief — is shocked. Anna is the most important person in the fashion world and isn’t used to anyone passing on doing her cover. Michelle Obama was on the cover of Vogue three times during her eight years in the White House, but apparently it’s not good enough for Kamala.”

Insiders add that this has nothing to do with scheduling, but rather messaging.

“This just isn’t the right look for the new administration at the moment. Kamala will be the nation’s first ever female Vice President and first person of color in the position. This moment isn’t about fashion. It is about something much bigger,” says a source.

“Don’t get me wrong, Kamala loves a power suit as much as anyone else, the right time will come to do Vogue, it’s just not now.”

When Harris takes the oath of office on January 20, 2021, more than one glass ceiling will shatter: America will have its first female Vice President, as well as its first Black and South Asian-American Vice President. She will be second in line for the most powerful office in the world.

Following her historic win, the 56-year-old posted her reaction on Twitter. Dressed down for what looked like a Saturday morning walk in the park, Harris called President-Elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on defeating President Donald Trump.

“We did it. We did it, Joe,” Harris said over the phone to Biden — who will be the oldest American to take the oath of office at the age of 78 when he is sworn in this January. “You’re going to be the next President of the United States,” she concluded, clearly overcome with emotion.

History will also be made, in that America will have its first “First Husband” in Doug Emhoff. Harris and the entertainment lawyer met in 2013 and quickly tied the knot a year later. Emhoff has two children from his previous marriage: Cole and Ella.