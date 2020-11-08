A moment to remember! Kamala Harris made history as the first African American and the first South-Asian American to serve as Vice President, and on Saturday, November 7, she delivered an uplifting speech after she and Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

“Good evening. Good evening. Good evening,” the 56-year-old began. “Thank you. So, Congressman John Lewis, before his passing, wrote, ‘Democracy is not a state.’ It is an act. And what he meant was that American’s democracy is not guaranteed. It is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it, to guard it and never take it for granted. Protecting our democracy takes sacrifice, but there is joy in it, and there is progress because we the people have the power to build a better future. And when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake … you ushered in a new day for America.”

Harris continued to thank her “staff and volunteers” and their “extraordinary team” for all of their help to get them into The White House. “I know times have been challenging, especially the last several months. The grief, sorrow, pain, but we have also witnessed the generosity of your spirit. You marched for equality and justice, for our lives … and then you voted. And you delivered a clear message. You chose hope and unity. Decency and science, and yes truth.

“You chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America,” she added. “And Joe is a healer, a uniter, a tested and steady hand. A person whose own experience of loss gives a sense of purpose. A man with a big heart who loves with abandon.”

Harris also thanked her mom for immigrating to the United States, otherwise this opportunity might not have ever happened for the Senator. “When she came here from India at the age of 19, she didn’t quite imagine this moment,” she said. “Women who fought and sacrificed so much, including the Black women, who are too often overlooked, but who are the backbone of our democracy.”

The California native also got emotional while thanking Biden, 77, for selecting her as his running mate. “But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she declared. “Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message — lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way others have not but know that we will applaud you every step in the way.”

Harris revealed she will be “honest and prepared” while working in The White House. “The road ahead will not be easy, but America is ready, and so are Joe and I,” she said. “We have elected a President that represents the best in us. A leader to represent, a commander in chief, who will respect our troops and keep our country safe. A President for all Americans.”