Rapper Kanye West fired back at Jennifer Aniston after she told fans and followers not to vote for him in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

The “Power” rapper shared a screenshot of Vanity Fair‘s article titled, “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye'” — and captioned the post, which has since been deleted, “Wow 😳 that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.”

The father of four was seemingly referring to his interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. During the three-hour interview, West covered topics including the presidential campaign, his mental health and having the coronavirus. “There’s people who say to me: ‘Well, music is bigger, or more influential, than politics or celebrities are more influential,'” West recently told Rogan.

“I thought of it like if I was a pastor of a 100,000-person church, but then I was also a captain, a sailor, and then we went to war and I said: ‘I’m gonna man this ship that has 1000 people on it because God is calling me to take this position,'” he added.

West’s since-deleted post comes after the Friends alum took to Instagram to dissuade her followers from voting for West. “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue,” Aniston said on Friday, October 23. “It’s about the future of this country and the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Aniston endorsed Biden and Kamala Harris and explained, “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever.” The 51-year-old continued: “Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies.” She then called out Donald Trump for deciding “racism is a non-issue.” Also, she said, “He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

The “Stronger” singer, 43, announced he was running for president via Twitter on July 4, 2020. West is on the ballot for 12 states as the Birthday Party/Independent Party candidate; however, the “Gold Digger” rapper is listed as running for Vice President for the Independent Party in California. The husband to reality star Kim Kardashian urged his fans and supporters to put his name down as a presidential candidate instead of VP.

In West’s recent campaign ad — just three weeks before the election on November 3 — he vowed to “restore the nation’s commitment to faith” and “build a stronger country by building stronger families.” While it is unclear if West’s sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian will be voting for him — after she posted a mirror selfie wearing a “VOTE Kanye” baseball hat — West continues to urge fans to support him as the future President.

The rapper even shared a tutorial video on “HOW TO WRITE IN KANYE WEST” on the ballot. West posted the same video via Instagram last week. Fans responded to his attempt at a career change and wrote, “I love you dawg but chillllllll.” One fan responded, “Kanye I thought this was a joke,” while another added: “You’re high if you think I’m writing you in.”

HOW TO WRITE IN KANYE WEST pic.twitter.com/lY4BVdTmdm — ye (@kanyewest) October 23, 2020