And Kim Kardashian‘s birthday celebrations continue!

The KKW beauty founder revealed the unusual present husband Kanye West gifted her for her 40th birthday: a hologram of her later father, Robert Kardashian, wishing her a happy birthday.

Kim took to social media to share the thoughtful gift. “Hologram from Heaven,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 29. “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime,” she concluded the post, which already garnered over nine million views.

“You’re 40 and all grown up,” Robert — who died two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003 — told Kim in the clip. “You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and brother — and the kids — every day.”

The hologram recalled when Rob would drive Kim to school in his “little Mercedes” while listening to Barry Mann’s “Who Put the Bomp.” “Rob” then danced to the tune as is briefly faded in and out of the clip.

“I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become, Kimberly, and all that you’ve accomplished,” it continued. “But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and hard road, but it’s worth it, and I’m with you every step of the way.

“You are a proud Armenian, and I am a proud Armenian father,” it added.

It seemed the hologram’s two minute and 20-second script was written by Kim’s husband as it said, “you married the most genius man in the world.”

“Keep doing what you’re doing, Kimberly, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and I am always with you. I have built a firewall around our family. I love you … Don’t forget to say your prayers,” the hologram concluded before it dissolved into a cloud.

The sweet (though slightly weird!) tribute to her late father comes after Kim received a ton of backlash for her tone-deaf posts while celebrating her $1,000,000 birthday getaway. The mother of four surprised her close-knit crew with a trip to Marlon Brando‘s private island in Tahiti via a private jet for the week in honor of her turning the milestone age.

In the initial slew of trip posts, the makeup mogul wrote via Instagram, “I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.” While noting how “humbled and blessed” she feels by all of the people who “have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” Kim explained the group followed all COVID-19 protocols prior to their retreat.

Despite Kim recognizing her privilege and taking the correct safety precautions, fans and followers were still left with a bitter taste in their mouth as the famous family flaunted their wealth and status.

However, the Skims founder didn’t seem to mind the haters as she continued to shamelessly share snaps from their luxurious getaway. Her latest posts of the Kardashian-Jenner krew and co., partying in the ocean come a day after sister Khloé Kardashian defended Kim for her controversial snaps on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I did hear people were upset that we went out of town,” the 36-year-old told the host. “This year is a frustrating year — I get it. I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing.”

Kim shared a plethora of videos via her Instagram story, including “a special surprise the last day of our trip,” which was a Sunday Service on the island. Kim also shared snaps of the crew on a “Night Swim” where they wore their luxurious outfits in the ocean for a splash.

While it seems Kim is living the perfect life, she recently revealed she had a really hard time when the “Power” rapper and Good American co-founder were both sick with COVID-19. While baby daddy Tristan Thompson — who shares two-year-old True with Khloé — was tasked with caring for his baby mama, Kim took care of Kanye.

“Kanye’s still quarantined in our master bedroom. I think it’s just really overwhelming because every last task is my responsibility and it’s really hard to juggle it all with four kids,” Kim explained in the most recent episode of KUWTK on Thursday, October 29. “This is the first time I’ve really had to do everything myself.”

The rapper revealed he tested positive for the novel virus in February while speaking to Forbes. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” the presidential candidate explained at the time.

Kim — who shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, with Kanye — recalled the extremely “scary and unknown” time when both of her family members were ill. “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she told Grazia USA earlier this month. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

Khloé — who revealed she tested positive in a sneak peek clip of the new KUWTK episode on Wednesday, October 28 — explained: “No matter how sick I am, I’m still constantly focused and thinking about True and ‘Is she ok? Does she miss me?’ Just all of the thoughts, so having her dad here, it gives me a little more time so I can focus on just me trying to get better because this sh*t is unreal.”