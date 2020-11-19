If you’ve got it, flaunt it! At least, that’s what Kylie Jenner does. The reality starlet couldn’t help but show off her assets while laying by her pool on Wednesday, November 18, and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, clearly took notice of his ex.

“My grinch collection launches tomorrow,” the 23-year-old captioned a slew of snaps of herself in a tiny red bikini, which showed off her booty. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck five different poses for the camera.

The rapper, 29, wrote, “Heavvvyyyy,” with two swimming emojis and a droplet emoji. Of course, her famous pals and family also chimed in. Khloé Kardashian added, “Merry Christmas to us,” while Anastasia Karanikolaou commented, “Mami,” with several drooling emojis.

James Charles simply wrote, “Hot.”

Even though Jenner is notorious for posting thirst traps on the ‘gram, she was promoting her holiday collection, which launched on Thursday, November 19.

Back in September, the brunette babe encouraged her followers to be aware of the political climate. “But are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio … let’s make a plan to vote together,” she captioned a photo of herself in a colorful bikini, which showed off her toned tummy.

The post garnered over 10 million likes, and Vote.org saw a 1500 percent boost in traffic just from her sexy photoshoot.

Jenner — who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 2, with Scott — and the musician went their separate ways in 2019, but these days, they are both committed to being there for their little girl.

“We’re, like, best friends,” the E! personality told Harper’s BAZAAR in March. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

The former flames caused a stir in October when they looked cozy in some photos, but an insider denied they were anything more than friends.

“There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate,” a source told PEOPLE. “But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.”

For now, Scott will just have to keep looking at Jenner’s sexy snaps!