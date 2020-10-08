A Long Island, N.Y. man who slit his throat Tuesday, October 6, after being chased by local police had allegedly killed his father and sister prior to his death, and — most disturbingly — apparently was living with the corpses for days.

According to the New York Post, Bill Farnum, 43, who was on parole after being released from state prison last year on an attempted burglary case, crashed into a pole on the morning of October 6 while being chased by police. He cut his own throat, killing himself, before officers could approach the car, police reported.

But that‘s the just the tip of this crazy story. When authorities went to inform Farnum‘s next of kin of his apparent suicide, they discovered the dead bodies of his dad, James Farnum, and his sister, Amanda Farnum, inside the family home.

Neighbors noted that they had last seen Amanda on September 25, making the time period for the corpses reposing inside the house to be up to a possible nauseating 12 days.

Farnum has a considerable rap sheet, which includes four separate incarcerations. He was last released from state prison in May 2019, after serving four-and-a-half years on an attempted burglary conviction. He also had five open cases in Suffolk County dating to July 14 at the time of his death, ranging from resisting arrest to unlawfully possessing marijuana. Additionally, he has felonies such as grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, as well as various driving infractions, on his record.

An unidentified neighbor told the Post that Farnum had “been terrorizing the community for years … This is about as violent as it gets.”

However, another neighbor reported that he had been in prison most of the time she had been living in the neighborhood and had just come back to the family house last year after release.

She added that Farnum‘s sister seemed supportive of him: “She had mentioned he was a little crazy but in the same breath would say, ‘I love him,'” she noted. “They were quiet. You would see ambulance action once in a while. I think it was crazy inside but not outside.”