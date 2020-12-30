And the results are in! President Donald Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama were named the most admired man and woman of 2020, according to an annual survey by Gallup.

Obama, 56, has made it onto the list for the third year in a row, while this is the first time Trump, 74, has officially beat out former President Barack Obama, who was named the most admired man for the past 12 years.

In 2019, Trump and Barack, 59, tied for first place, but this year, the former reality star beat Barack by three percentage points — 18% of respondents voted for Trump while 15% voted for Barack.

Meanwhile, the runner-up for most admired woman in America was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, followed by First Lady Melania Trump.

The poll has occurred every year since 1946 after the consulting company asked Americans: “What man that you have heard or read about, living today in part of the world, do you admire most?” According to Gallup, past, present and future presidents and first ladies are usually at the top of the list.

Additionally, the poll showed that 48 percent of Republicans chose Trump, while 32 percent of Democrats voted for Barack and 13 percent of people voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Even though Trump only has a 39 percent approval rate, “his dominant performance among Republicans, contrasted with Democrats splitting their choices among multiple public figures, pushes him to the top of the 2020 most admired man list.”

Other contenders for most admired man includes infectious disease doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the Dalai Lama. For most admired women, people voted for Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II, Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It’s safe to say Michelle and Trump had quite a year — but in very different ways. Michelle released her Spotify podcast and celebrated her husband’s best-selling memoir, A Promised Land, which was released in November.

Meanwhile, Trump will be leaving the White House in January, even though he has yet to concede in the 2020 election. In the past year, he has constantly downplayed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — he even managed to get sick himself — and held rallies in which thousands of people contracted the disease.

Trump has spent his last months in office golfing, giving out controversial pardons and tweeting about how the election was “rigged.”

Of course, the businessman couldn’t help but gloat about his most recent win. “‘Barack Obama was toppled from the top spot and President Trump claimed the title of the year’s Most Admired Man,'” he tweeted on December 30. “‘Trump number one, Obama number two, and Joe Biden a very distant number three. That’s also rather odd given the fact that on November 3rd, Biden allegedly racked up millions more votes than Trump, but can’t get anywhere close to him in this poll. No incoming president has ever done as badly in this annual survey.’ @MarkSteynOnline @TuckerCarlson That’s because he got millions of Fake Votes in the 2020 Election, which was RIGGED!”

