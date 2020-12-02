European lawmaker József Szájer has resigned from his position in Parliament after being busted fleeing what cops are calling a gay “gang bang” in Belgium. Police broke up the gay sex orgy above a bar in the city of Brussels on Friday evening.

Authorities apprehended Szájer allegedly trying to escape through a window.

SCIENTOLOGY SAVIOR? 5 TIMES KIRSTIE ALLEY HAS DEFENDED THE CONTROVERSIAL CHURCH

Due to strict COVID-19 restrictions, gatherings of more than four people are prohibited in the city and that is why police were called. More than 20 men were reported to be at the party, including two other European diplomats.

The partygoers were each fined $300 for partaking in the illegal bash.

Szájer has been a leading member of the notoriously anti-gay The Fidesz Party led by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban.

OMG! WOMAN CAPTURES INTRUDER IN SHOCKING TIKTOK DANCE VIDEO — WATCH THE CLIP

Orban’s government regime has curtailed LGBTQ+ rights since he was elected prime minister in 2010. Szájer helped rewrite Hungary’s constitution to “protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman,” The Times of London reported.

Local authorities said narcotics were found in Szájer’s bag, but he insisted that he had not taken any drugs or knew they were present in his backpack.

“I did not use drugs. I offered the police to make an instant test, but they did not do it. According to the police they found an ecstasy pill, but it is not mine, I have no knowledge of who and how it placed,” Szájer said in a statement.

DREW BARRYMORE‘S SHOW WED A TEACHER & HIS ALLEGED FORMER STUDENT, AND FANS ARE NOT COOL WITH IT

The disgraced politician admitted to being at what he called a “private party.” “I deeply regret for violating the COVID restrictions, it was irresponsible on my part.”

The disgraced leader announced his resignation on Tuesday and asked people to treat the matter as “strictly personal” to him.

“I ask everyone not to extend it to my homeland, or to my political community,” he added.

Szájer is married to a woman and has a grown-up daughter. “I apologize to my family, my colleagues, to my voters,” he said. “I ask them to evaluate my misstep on the background of thirty years of devoted and hard work.”