Bad Blood! Amber Rose Says Ex Kanye West Bullied Her For 10 Years

There appears to be no water under the bridge for exes Amber Rose and Kanye West.

The 37-year-old claimed her ex boyfriend “has picked on me for 10 years,” while appearing on the “No Jumper” podcast. “He has bullied me for 10 years,” she reiterated.

Rose joined host Adam22 to discuss motherhood, OnlyFans, 21 Savage and her past relationship with West on Wednesday, October 21. The actress slammed the idea that she “soaked up” any positive influence from her two-year relationship with the rapper.

“I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me,” she said, noting that her demeanor is different from that of the 43-year-old. “That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him, because I got away. I’m not like him at all.”

The model added she is “indifferent” to the “Power” singer’s latest Twitter rant, which has allegedly been a byproduct of his bipolar disorder. “I don’t really think about him like that,” she dished. “For me, it’s just some guy that I dated ten years ago. I don’t feel a connection where I’m concerned. That’s not my business. That’s his wife’s business what he does.”

The host then asked how Rose felt in regards to the comments West has made about her over the years. In 2015, the father of four alleged that wife Kim Kardashian, 40, was “not thrilled” he dated Rose and made him “take 30 showers.” While explaining she was the one who “opted out” of their relationship, Rose said: “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

West’s latest shameful comment about Rose was during one of his presidential campaigns when he allegedly called her a prostitute. “That’s what narcissists do,” she explained of West’s behavior towards the model after their relationship. “You shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much you love this person and then the person decides this isn’t what they want their life to be.”

Rose also said West’s lifestyle and entourage weren’t her kind of people — she prefers “down-to-earth, cool” and “compassionate people.” She noted she sees many similarities between her ex and President Donald Trump. “I can see why he loves Trump, they’re twinsies, they’re the same person,” Rose said. “[West] probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him.”

The former flames began dating in 2008 before calling it quits two years later. Rose is now in a relationship with music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards. Rose welcomed son Slash Electric — whom she shares with “AE” — in October 2019. She also shares son Sebastion, 7, with ex Wiz Khalifa.

The “Gold Digger” rapper tied the knot with the KUWTK star in 2014. They share children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.