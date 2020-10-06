Kim Kardashian stunned on the cover of Grazia USA, which was released on Tuesday, October 6.

Grazia USA kicked off their launch with a bang by having the SKIMS founder, one of the world’s most famous models and sought-after celebrities, grace their first global cover. The Mondadori Group — which is the largest publishing house in Italy — announced that fashion brand Grazia has now come to the United States.

The makeup mogul revealed 12 covers of different Grazia editions on her social media on Monday, October 5. “I’m so honored to be the first ever global cover star of GRAZIA,” Kardashian tweeted on Monday, October 5. “From the UK to Italy, the Middle East to India, I’m grateful to be able to bring SKIMS to everywoman, everywhere.”

During the interview for Grazia, the 39-year-old spoke about KUWTK ending, in addition to how her husband, Kanye West, contracted the coronavirus.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help. I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

According to the announcement of Grazia USA, “the brand will establish significant presence in the American market, adopting an innovative digital-first business model and a strong new brand identity for the US consumer. Content will be distributed across a global multi-channel network with a focus on digital, video and social, complemented by quarterly print editions beginning in 2021.”

“The arrival of Grazia in the United States is a highly significant event, the first time an all-Italian fashion magazine lands on the U.S. market with a formula that gives a perfect answer to the new needs of readers, users and business,” Ernesto Mauri, CEO of the Mondadori Group said. “In today’s historical juncture, it bears witness to the strength of the brand that has always stood at the forefront, becoming an icon of international renown, leveraging on its authoritative content and incomparable identity.”

“Grazia has been the authority on global fashion trends for more than 80 years, and we know that having editorial talent in the United States has the potential to have a material impact on the fashion world, with Grazia USA set to be the freshest and most energetic platform of telling those stories,” Daniela Sola, Managing Director International Business of Mondadori Media, explained.

Dylan Howard — who will serve as Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Grazia USA — says the editorial mission will be to “focus on a blend of local and international content and the elevation of North American fashion and design talent.”

He added, “Grazia USA will set itself apart from the competitive set, and develop its own unique identity as a daring, innovative and sophisticated representative of the worldwide brand.”