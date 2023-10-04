'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Looking for a 'Long-Term Relationship' on Dating Website Just 3 Months After Husband's Death

The 37-year-old posted a tribute to Willingham on July 1, just one day after his demise. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness❤️❤️," she wrote.

A friend later opened up about how the death had affected the reality star.

"They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and [his death is] devastating for her," they claimed at the time. "She told me she could have easily been him."