'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Looking for a 'Long-Term Relationship' on Dating Website Just 3 Months After Husband's Death

tammy
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 4 2023, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Back on the saddle?

According to recent reports, Tammy Slaton has made a Facebook dating profile just three months after husband Caleb Willingham’s death.

tammy
Source: MEGA

Tammy Slaton recently lost over 300 pounds.

The profile labeled Slaton’s account as “just joined” and said she was looking for "chatting" and "friendship." However, it also said she was looking to find a “long-term relationship.”

The reality TV star put her height as 5'3" and said her job was YouTube. She also added that she smokes “occasionally.”

The dating profile came after Slaton’s late husband died in June. Willingham, who married the 1000-lb Sisters star in November 2021, passed while still receiving treatment at the rehab center he and Slaton met at. While Slaton reached her weight loss goal and was able to leave the facility, her former lover was not able to turn his health around.

The distance caused tension in the duo’s relationship, which led to a romantic split, although Slaton did not divorce Willingham before his death.

tammy slaton
Source: MEGA

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham met in a rehab center.

The 37-year-old posted a tribute to Willingham on July 1, just one day after his demise. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness❤️❤️," she wrote.

A friend later opened up about how the death had affected the reality star.

"They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and [his death is] devastating for her," they claimed at the time. "She told me she could have easily been him."

tammy
Source: MEGA

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham got married in November 2022.

The pal noted that Tammy "went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have a drive" to lose the weight that he needed to be healthy.

"She didn't have the drive for a bit and was struggling with alcohol abuse and not caring and I think Caleb had the same mindset of 'I've already done this to myself, I'm already this big, there's no turning back,'" the source explained.

MORE ON:
1000-Lb Sisters
tammy slaton
Source: MEGA

Tammy Slaton was once over 700 pounds.

"It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, 'This could have been me,'" the friend continued. "Tammy was trying so hard to get him to turn around because she's like, 'Look, I did it,' and he didn't have the motivation or the willpower."

The insider added that Slaton "wanted to get a divorce because she has a husband that isn't getting better and doesn't care."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, the dating profile does not come as a total surprise as a recent source divulged the famous sister was hoping to jump into the game.

"Tammy has lost all of this weight, and she's ready to get back out there," they said. "Tammy is pansexual, and she's looking to date a woman right now," the source explained, noting that she's been "talking to a few people."

The U.S. Sun reported on Tammy's profile.

