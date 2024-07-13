Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Only Apologized for Threatening to See Magazine Editor 'Dead in the Trunk of a Car' After She Proposed Legal Action
Danyel Smith didn’t let Sean “Diddy” Combs mess with her!
On Friday, July 12, an account from the former Vibe editor, 59, recounted how the producer allegedly threatened her with death.
The issue between the two came when Smith, 59, worked with Combs, 54, on the December 1997/January 1998 double issue covers for the magazine.
Smith recalled Combs asking her for a copy of the magazine before it was published. However, she denied him, noting it was against policy.
“After I told him no, we heard that he planned to come to our office and force us to show him what we’d chosen — and to make us choose something else if he didn’t like what he saw,” she explained.
Smith shared how the office had a safety plan in case Combs came to the Vibe offices angry, as he “had a reputation for shaking tables.”
When Combs did show up, Smith said she was put in a cab home to dodge the music mogul’s request for the magazine covers pre-print.
After not facing Combs, Smith recounted receiving a disturbing phone call from the rapper.
“It’s not what we do,” Smith told Combs after he demanded advanced covers. Combs allegedly responded by threatening how he’d like to see Smith “dead in the trunk of a car.
Smith put up a fight and asked Combs to take back the comment, Combs supposedly replied, “‘Take what back?’ before adding “with a vile laugh, ‘[Expletive] you.’”
The journalist then threatened legal action against Combs for his words and within hours she got an apology faxed to her from Combs.
As OK! previously reported, in March Combs' homes were raided by the feds due to his alleged involvement in sexual trafficking after many women came forward accusing the star of rape and sexual assault.
Most recently, Combs was accused of grooming in the latest lawsuit against him.
Victim Adria English detailed how she, along with her partner and another model, were allegedly expected to engage in oral s-- with Combs in order to get jobs. However, they refused.
Though they initially refused, English later agreed to work as a "go-go dancer" at one of Combs' events in the Hamptons. English then began working at Combs' parties regularly, where she alleged she was forced to flirt with guests and consume alcoholic beverages laced with narcotics.
At one of the events, English claimed Combs demanded she got intimate with jeweler Jacob Arabov, which she accepted, however, this led Combs to believe she could be "passed off" to other individuals.
These incidents allegedly resulted in additional payments and congratulatory remarks from Combs.
The New York Times reported on Smith's claims.