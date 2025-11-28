Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's Drama Explained After 'Selling the OC' Season 4's Shocking Revelations

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland Shared a Kiss in a Hot Tub

Source: @tylerstanaland/Instagram; @alexhalloc/Instagram Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland separated in September 2022.

Alex Hall Has Consistently Slammed Affair Rumors

Source: @alexhalloc/Instagram Alex Hall reflected on being called the 'other woman.'

In a May 2024 Instagram post, Hall made it clear she had "never been unfaithful in a relationship." "Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD. As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that-nor put myself in a situation causing that," she wrote. "I really hope that people can try to remember that even those in the public eye, or in the media are still REAL people..with real lives and real feelings. Please stop trying to string together a narrative that simply is NOT true. These untruths are extremely hurtful and go deeply against my being and what I believe in. Really hoping this ends here once and for all and I wish nothing but the best for the respective parties surrounding this." She also responded to Snow's comments during her appearance on a May episode of the "Almost Adulting with Violet Benson" podcast. "What bothered me about that interview is that other people took what she said and aimed it towards me," Hall said. "It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around. Sadly, there's so many other altercations that happened throughout filming on our show with other women with this man, with Tyler."

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland Discussed Infidelity Rumors on 'Selling the OC'

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'Selling the OC' Season 4 featured Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland addressing the rumors.

Hall and Stanaland addressed the infidelity rumors once more in the third episode of Selling the OC Season 4. "The reality is the whole speculation has been around you and I, and I truly believe that there's a possibility that your ex-wife thought that I was the other woman in the equation," she told her costar. "I just don't want to get blamed as being the other woman because your ex-wife thinks it was me and it wasn't me, it was somebody else." Meanwhile, Stanaland admitted he was "dating other people" before his divorce from Snow was finalized. "That's what I'm saying—I took the f------ fall for that," Hall responded, adding Stanaland "did not have the b----" to defend her. She continued, "I've defended you for years and had your back. I had deals over $50,000 worth of business canceled on me because of that. I have two kids to feed. This is my life, this is my livelihood. It would've meant a lot if you had stuck up for me." While Stanaland informed Hall he wishes he could "go back and do so much differently," he told his former colleague, "What I can do is look you in the face and tell you I'm sorry. And I understand where you're coming from."

Tyler Stanaland Is Now Engaged to Hannah Morrissey

Source: @tylerstanaland/Instagram Alex Hall has called it quits with her boyfriend, Ian Young.