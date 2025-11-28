Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's Drama Explained After 'Selling the OC' Season 4's Shocking Revelations
Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland Shared a Kiss in a Hot Tub
Selling the OC costars Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland kept the tensions high on and off camera.
The drama first started in 2022 when Stanaland was accused of getting flirty with his costars during Season 1 of the Netflix show. At the time, he was still with Brittany Snow, whom he wed in 2020.
Stanaland and Snow separated in September 2022 and eventually divorced in 2023. Months later, Selling the OC aired its second season, which featured the surfer and Hall sharing a kiss in a hot tub while in Mexico.
They were also spotted together on several occasions, including on a trip to Dubai.
Things remained unaddressed until the Pitch Perfect actress appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and shared her thoughts about Selling the OC cast members.
"They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head," she said in March 2024. "I don't wanna give them any more time and energy because then they would win and get what they wanted — which was getting my time and energy and attention."
Without namedropping anyone, Snow added, "I was not aware of a lot of things."
In response to Snow's revelation, Stanaland took to his Instagram Story to deny ever cheating in their marriage.
"A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that," he shared in the post. "I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best."
Alex Hall Has Consistently Slammed Affair Rumors
In a May 2024 Instagram post, Hall made it clear she had "never been unfaithful in a relationship."
"Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD. As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that-nor put myself in a situation causing that," she wrote. "I really hope that people can try to remember that even those in the public eye, or in the media are still REAL people..with real lives and real feelings. Please stop trying to string together a narrative that simply is NOT true. These untruths are extremely hurtful and go deeply against my being and what I believe in. Really hoping this ends here once and for all and I wish nothing but the best for the respective parties surrounding this."
She also responded to Snow's comments during her appearance on a May episode of the "Almost Adulting with Violet Benson" podcast.
"What bothered me about that interview is that other people took what she said and aimed it towards me," Hall said. "It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around. Sadly, there's so many other altercations that happened throughout filming on our show with other women with this man, with Tyler."
- Tyler Stanaland & Costar Alex Hall Jet Off To Dubai After Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Real Estate Agent
- Working It Out? Brittany Snow & Estranged Hubby Tyler Stanaland Spend The Night Together A Week After Separating
- Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Confirm They're Back Together With Some Steamy Snaps
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland Discussed Infidelity Rumors on 'Selling the OC'
Hall and Stanaland addressed the infidelity rumors once more in the third episode of Selling the OC Season 4.
"The reality is the whole speculation has been around you and I, and I truly believe that there's a possibility that your ex-wife thought that I was the other woman in the equation," she told her costar. "I just don't want to get blamed as being the other woman because your ex-wife thinks it was me and it wasn't me, it was somebody else."
Meanwhile, Stanaland admitted he was "dating other people" before his divorce from Snow was finalized.
"That's what I'm saying—I took the f------ fall for that," Hall responded, adding Stanaland "did not have the b----" to defend her.
She continued, "I've defended you for years and had your back. I had deals over $50,000 worth of business canceled on me because of that. I have two kids to feed. This is my life, this is my livelihood. It would've meant a lot if you had stuck up for me."
While Stanaland informed Hall he wishes he could "go back and do so much differently," he told his former colleague, "What I can do is look you in the face and tell you I'm sorry. And I understand where you're coming from."
Tyler Stanaland Is Now Engaged to Hannah Morrissey
While Hall has ended her relationship with Ian Young, Stanaland took his relationship with Hannah Morrissey to the next level by proposing to her after only five months of dating.
He confirmed their engagement on Instagram, writing, "Our little family just got a whole lot more official. When the right person enters your life, it's not just love, it's a transformation. All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you're also aligned on all the important things it's absolute magic. I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways. My cup is absolutely overflowing by this beautiful little family we're creating."