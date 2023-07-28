Axed CNN Star Chris Cuomo's Huge Muscles Distract Fans in Shirtless Thirst Trap: Photo

"Gone fishing but back for the show tonight at 8pmET — first person to guess the fish gets a mug sent to them," Cuomo captioned the thirst trap — which featured the former CNN star wearing a pair of navy shorts, gray sneakers, a navy baseball cap and sunglasses.

The drool-worthy snap caused fans to go wild in the comments section of the post, as they mocked Cuomo's fish-related question and instead gushed over the 52-year-old's muscular body.