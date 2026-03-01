or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

ALL the Royals Kicked Out of Line of Succession as Calls Grow to Inflict Same Punishment on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 

Photo of Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Prince Michael of Kent, and Ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Some royals have been removed from the line of succession.

March 1 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew is facing renewed calls to be removed from the line of succession.

Constitutional reality makes such a move far from simple – but OK! has the details of all the royals who have been cut from it.

Andrew, 66, currently still eighth in line to the British throne, was revealed in newly released U.S. Department of Justice documents to have allegedly once "considered abdication" in a 2011-dated message contained within the vast tranche of Epstein files published on January 30.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Ex-Prince Andrew faces fresh calls to be removed from the line of succession.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew faces fresh calls to be removed from the line of succession.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Though he never stepped aside formally, Andrew has since been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and no longer uses the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity.

He has also now been released "under investigation" after being arrested for alleged misconduct in public office for apparently sharing sensitive information with his friend Jeffrey Epstein during his time as Britain's trade envoy.

Experts say forcing him out of the line of royal succession requires an Act of Parliament.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

Article continues below advertisement

History does, however, offer examples of royals who lost their place in the ladder of ascension, though in markedly different circumstances.

King Edward VIII, uncle to Queen Elizabeth II, famously abdicated in December 1936 after a 325-day reign to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson.

In his broadcast to the nation, Edward said: "You must believe me when I tell you that I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love."

He continued: "And I want you to know that the decision I have made has been mine and mine alone. This was a thing I had to judge entirely for myself. The other person most nearly concerned has tried up to the last to persuade me to take a different course."

Article continues below advertisement
image of King Edward VIII, uncle to Queen Elizabeth II, famously abdicated in December 1936.
Source: MEGA

King Edward VIII, uncle to Queen Elizabeth II, famously abdicated in December 1936.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I have made this, the most serious decision of my life, only upon the single thought of what would, in the end, be best for all. This decision has been made less difficult to me by the sure knowledge that my brother, with his long training in the public affairs of this country and with his fine qualities, will be able to take my place forthwith without interruption or injury to the life and progress of the empire. And he has one matchless blessing, enjoyed by so many of you, and not bestowed on me: a happy home with his wife and children," he concluded.

Religious affiliation has also shaped succession. Prince Michael of Kent, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, temporarily lost his place after marrying the Catholic Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz in 1978 under the Act of Settlement 1701, which barred those who married Catholics.

He was reinstated following the Succession to the Crown Act 2013. In 2005, Princess Michael of Kent said: "There is a law against discrimination in England. But there is a different law for the royal family."

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Prince Michael of Kent temporarily lost his place after marrying Catholic Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz.
Source: MEGA

Prince Michael of Kent temporarily lost his place after marrying Catholic Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "There was a lot of talk that my husband would be granted those things if I changed my religion. There still is talk along those lines. But it has never come from the top to either of us. It's courtier talk. I'm not sure if it is true, but, in any case, I would never have changed my religion for the money."

Lord Nicholas Windsor also forfeited his place when he converted to Catholicism in 2001.

He said: "I was surprised that there was no overtly negative response." Lady Marina Windsor and Princess Alexandra of Hanover were also removed after converting.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Princess Alexandra of Hanover was removed from line of succession after converting to Catholicism.
Source: MEGA

Princess Alexandra of Hanover was removed from line of succession after converting to Catholicism.

A royal historian said: "These string of precedents show removal has happened. But much of it was by choice. Andrew is almost 100 percent likely to never choose to be removed from the line of succession voluntarily, and the mechanisms required to kick him out are horrendously complex."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.