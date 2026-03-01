EXCLUSIVE ALL the Royals Kicked Out of Line of Succession as Calls Grow to Inflict Same Punishment on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Source: MEGA Some royals have been removed from the line of succession. Aaron Tinney March 1 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ex-Prince Andrew is facing renewed calls to be removed from the line of succession. Constitutional reality makes such a move far from simple – but OK! has the details of all the royals who have been cut from it. Andrew, 66, currently still eighth in line to the British throne, was revealed in newly released U.S. Department of Justice documents to have allegedly once "considered abdication" in a 2011-dated message contained within the vast tranche of Epstein files published on January 30.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew faces fresh calls to be removed from the line of succession.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

History does, however, offer examples of royals who lost their place in the ladder of ascension, though in markedly different circumstances. King Edward VIII, uncle to Queen Elizabeth II, famously abdicated in December 1936 after a 325-day reign to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson. In his broadcast to the nation, Edward said: "You must believe me when I tell you that I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love." He continued: "And I want you to know that the decision I have made has been mine and mine alone. This was a thing I had to judge entirely for myself. The other person most nearly concerned has tried up to the last to persuade me to take a different course."

Source: MEGA King Edward VIII, uncle to Queen Elizabeth II, famously abdicated in December 1936.

"I have made this, the most serious decision of my life, only upon the single thought of what would, in the end, be best for all. This decision has been made less difficult to me by the sure knowledge that my brother, with his long training in the public affairs of this country and with his fine qualities, will be able to take my place forthwith without interruption or injury to the life and progress of the empire. And he has one matchless blessing, enjoyed by so many of you, and not bestowed on me: a happy home with his wife and children," he concluded. Religious affiliation has also shaped succession. Prince Michael of Kent, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, temporarily lost his place after marrying the Catholic Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz in 1978 under the Act of Settlement 1701, which barred those who married Catholics. He was reinstated following the Succession to the Crown Act 2013. In 2005, Princess Michael of Kent said: "There is a law against discrimination in England. But there is a different law for the royal family."

Source: MEGA Prince Michael of Kent temporarily lost his place after marrying Catholic Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz.

She added: "There was a lot of talk that my husband would be granted those things if I changed my religion. There still is talk along those lines. But it has never come from the top to either of us. It's courtier talk. I'm not sure if it is true, but, in any case, I would never have changed my religion for the money." Lord Nicholas Windsor also forfeited his place when he converted to Catholicism in 2001. He said: "I was surprised that there was no overtly negative response." Lady Marina Windsor and Princess Alexandra of Hanover were also removed after converting.

Source: MEGA Princess Alexandra of Hanover was removed from line of succession after converting to Catholicism.