Ariana Grande Says She's '4 Years Clean' From Botox and Fillers After Making Injectable Joke at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Ariana Grande shared she's 'four years clean' from Botox and fillers while at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The “Eternal Sunshine” singer cleared up the buzz around her cosmetic procedures after jokingly mentioning them during her speech at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3.

Ariana Grande is keeping it real about her beauty journey.

“Oh my gosh! My joke!” Grande exclaimed when a reporter brought up her quip on stage.

“I’m still clean, I’m still clean,” she clarified, shutting down any confusion. “But when I start going again, I will let you know. I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder.”