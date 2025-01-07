Ariana Grande Says She's '4 Years Clean' From Botox and Fillers After Making Injectable Joke at the Palm Springs International Film Festival
Ariana Grande is keeping it real about her beauty journey.
The “Eternal Sunshine” singer cleared up the buzz around her cosmetic procedures after jokingly mentioning them during her speech at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3.
“Oh my gosh! My joke!” Grande exclaimed when a reporter brought up her quip on stage.
“I’m still clean, I’m still clean,” she clarified, shutting down any confusion. “But when I start going again, I will let you know. I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder.”
“As the founder of R.E.M. Beauty, I think it is important to have transparency. But I love it and I support it. But I am still four years clean,” she added, referring to her cosmetic brand.
The Wicked star proved her point by moving her face to showcase her natural, unfrozen expression.
“You see the lines? I love them,” she said with a smile.
The conversation stemmed from her acceptance speech for the Rising Star award, where the “7 Rings” singer jokingly credited injectables for making her look young.
“At the age of 31, I would be hearing the words ‘Rising Star’ again. So, I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvederm,” she said with a laugh.
The star, who has faced criticism over her “sick” and “lifeless” appearance, made a playful blunder, pretending to act frail while accepting her trophy.
“I did a bit when I got on stage. But, I am scared. People actually thought that it weighed me down. But I was doing a bit,” she revealed.
“I saw a chance for a bit and then I think people would actually think ‘See!’ He just went like ‘OOF! Sorry,’” she added, referencing the moment with the award presenter.
As OK! previously reported, Grande has faced intense scrutiny, including body shaming and plastic surgery rumors, ever since she stepped into the role of Glinda in the film Wicked.
In a candid September 2024 interview, Grande opened up about her cosmetic procedures during a chat with her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, 37, who portrays Elphaba in the film.
“You sing ‘Popular’ in our film. Did you ever get any work done to make yourself more popular?” Erivo asked, casually throwing a curveball at the actress.
“To my face? To my physical appearance?” she clarified, before eagerly diving into the long-discussed topic.
“Oh, thank goodness!” she said, seeing it as her chance to address the speculation once and for all. “I’ve had fillers in various places, and Botox. But I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent.”
On top of that, Grande admitted that she was hurt by the negative chatter surrounding her body weight in a separate interview.
The conversation began when she was asked about handling society's "beauty standards" and the "overwhelming" pressure women face "to always look perfect."
“My goodness. I’m not gonna [cry],” she said while attempting to hold back tears. “Good question.”
Erivo comforted Grande as she reflected on her experience growing up in the spotlight.
“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” said Grande, who started acting in Nickelodeon’s Victorious as a teenager.
“I’ve heard every version of it — of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons. But that’s everything from — even just the simplest thing — your appearance, you know?” she admitted, noting it can be “hard to protect yourself from that noise” when “you’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”
Grande then emphasized how “horrible” the toll such scrutiny can take.
“I think that it’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on,” she explained. “Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier! What happened?'”
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Grande.