Good Tipper! Ashton Kutcher Slips Valet Worker $100 Bill After Dining at Upscale Beverly Hills Restaurant
Ashton Kutcher is a man made of money!
The That '70s Show star was feeling generous on Tuesday, December 3, as he pulled a $100 bill out of a stack of cash and handed it to a valet worker in Beverly Hills.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Kutcher was seen tipping an employee outside of the luxe Greek restaurant Avra while waiting for his vehicle after enjoying a nice meal.
Kutcher was dressed casual for the occasion in a black crewneck sweatshirt featuring the logo of his venture capital and private equity firm, Sound Ventures. The Two and a Half Men actor layered his comfy top over a black-and-gray gingham shirt and paired the look with black jeans, white New Balance sneakers and black sunglasses.
Kutcher's face appeared freshly shaved, and his brunette hair fell perfectly to complete his clean and chic style.
The Butterfly Effect star's sighting comes amid reports he is "seriously concerned" about being "dragged" into his old friend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trafficking scandal after the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September for a string of serious charges.
While it remains unclear how close Kutcher and Combs — who formed a friendship when they were both working for MTV in the early 2000s — are currently, their tight-knit bond was heavily showcased in photographs of the two throughout the years.
The No Strings Attached actor — who shares daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8, with his wife, Mila Kunis — was believed to be in attendance at some of Combs' infamous parties, where several women and men claimed they were coerced, drugged and sexually assaulted at.
Resurfaced interviews of Kutcher seemed to hint at his participation in partying with Combs, as he admitted during a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones that there is "a lot" he "can’t tell" about the "I’ll Be Missing You" rapper’s notorious gatherings.
"Can't tell that one either. … I'm actually cycling through them," he shared at the time. "Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing."
Combs' exclusive, star-studded bashes appear to be the main focus of law enforcement's investigation into the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker's sketchy past.
A 14-page indictment released at the time of the music mogul's arrest on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges in September accused Combs of hosting illegal "freak offs" in private, closed-off areas of his parties.
"Freak offs were elaborate and produced s-- performances that Combs arranged, directed, m---------- during, and often electronically recorded," the court documents seen by OK! revealed, claiming the explicit acts took place "regularly" and would "sometimes last multiple days."
During these events, Combs allegedly "distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes, unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in s-- acts with commercial s-- workers."
"After freak offs, Combs and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use," the court filing claimed.
