Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles
Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip.
The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.
The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.
Affleck was behind the wheel while Samuel sat in the passenger seat as they enjoyed their father-son bonding time before the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
As OK! reported, this will be Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's first Christmas together as man and wife after they said "I Do" two times over the summer.
The rekindled duo, who called off their 2003 engagement before reconciling in 2021, kicked off the holiday season with a star-studded bash at their Hollywood home on Saturday, December 17.
As if their holiday decor wasn't enough of a show stopper — there was a pizza station, an outdoor bar, a hot cocoa station where guests could go and warm up, as well as a gingerbread replica of their humble abode — Affleck surprising the partygoers with a performance certainly made the night one to remember for their A-list guests, including Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Eric André and more.
In true Lopez style, she took a moment out of everyone's night to serenade the crowd before her hubby grabbed the mic to join in. Bennifer 2.0 serenaded their friends with a soulful rendition of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve" before the Global pop star concluded the performance by wrapping her arms around Affleck and giving him a sweet peck on the cheek.
As for what else the couple has planned this season, an insider spilled that Lopez is determined to make new traditions with her blended brood. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maxwell with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen's family," revealed the source. "Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they're looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food."