Bill Belichick, 72, Trolled for Reading From Printed Emails While Chatting With Eli and Peyton Manning on Their ESPN Show

Source: MEGA; @CPowers14/X

Bill Belichick, 72, faced backlash after hilariously reading from printed emails live on TV.

Nov. 27 2024, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Bill Belichick is stuck in the past!

The former New England Patriots coach accidentally revealed his email address live on ESPN’s ManningCast while covering the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers game alongside Eli and Peyton Manning.

During the Monday Night Football broadcast, the 72-year-old surprised viewers when he pulled out a paper with printed emails, as he began reading his “ManningCast Questions.”

Source: @CPowers14/X
Naturally, the internet didn’t let this classic “old-guy blunder” slide.

“Bill Belichick broadcasting his email address on national TV was not something I had on my bingo card 😂,” one wrote on X, while another chimed in, “Belichick printing out Gmail exchanges that say 'Manningcast Questions' is the oldest move in old head history.”

Source: @CPowers14/X

The former athlete accidentally revealed a printed email with his 'ManningCast Questions.'

“Dude knows ball and is dating a 25-year-old. Appreciate greatness, everybody 🫡,” a third commented, referring to his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

“Us having to teach millionaire Boomers how to save a file in a pdf,” a fourth added.

Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick is considered one of the best coaches in NFL history.

Months before this hilarious mishap, Belichick surprised fans with an unexpected leap into social media, humorously referring to Instagram as “Insta Face” in a video he posted in September.

“During my career in the NFL, I had built-in opportunities to express myself at a moment’s notice. The circumstances are different now,” he wrote on the clip’s thumbnail.

Bill Belichick

Source: @billbelichick/Instagram
“I am (surprisingly) thrilled to announce my decision to utilize social media platforms with the intention of connecting directly with fans and the public,” he continued. “This debut was inconceivable a few months ago, but exciting now!!”

Fans couldn’t help but share their excitement over his first social media post.

“You are the best!! Glad we finally see the silly side of you coach! Knew it was in there all along,” one commented.

“I’m here for it 😂,” another wrote, while a third gushed, “I love you goat.”

Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick are 48 years apart.

These days, Belichick seems to have found a new zest for life as he enjoys his time with his cheerleader girlfriend despite their 48-year age gap.

“He’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy," the source spilled to Life & Style.

"Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful," they added. "It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth."

bill belichick printed email espn live
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

The duo previously rocked a matching costume for Halloween.

Last month, the couple even put their own spin on Halloween with coordinated costumes.

The iconic football coach suited up as a fisherman, complete with a wide-brimmed hat, raincoat and boots, while Hudson embraced oceanic glamour in a red-orange scaly mermaid tail and a clam-shell top, accented with shell jewelry.

