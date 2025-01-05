Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Total Empathy' for What Megan Fox Is Going Through After Machine Gun Kelly Split: 'She Gets It'

The source claimed that while "a lot of people in Megan’s life are fed up with all her drama with MGK," especially since this isn't the "first time he's been a dog and gotten caught," Kardashian still has "total empathy" for what she's going through due to her own past relationship issues.

"If anyone can relate to what Megan is going through, it’s Kourtney ... She busted Scott [Disick] cheating on her so many times during their relationship," the source explained. "It was h--- for her but she still took him back over and over again, just like Megan has done with MGK, so she gets it."