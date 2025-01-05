or
Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Total Empathy' for What Megan Fox Is Going Through After Machine Gun Kelly Split: 'She Gets It'

Split photo of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are close friends with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

By:

Jan. 5 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is sticking by pal Megan Fox's side following her breakup from Machine Gun Kelly, according to a source.

The on-again, off-again couple called it quits on Thanksgiving weekend after the Transformers actress, 38, reportedly found suspicious texts on the rapper's phone. Their breakup came only weeks after they announced they were expecting their rainbow baby together.

devastated megan fox still loves machine gun kelly after split
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke up in late November.

The source claimed that while "a lot of people in Megan’s life are fed up with all her drama with MGK," especially since this isn't the "first time he's been a dog and gotten caught," Kardashian still has "total empathy" for what she's going through due to her own past relationship issues.

"If anyone can relate to what Megan is going through, it’s Kourtney ... She busted Scott [Disick] cheating on her so many times during their relationship," the source explained. "It was h--- for her but she still took him back over and over again, just like Megan has done with MGK, so she gets it."

kourtney kardashian nearly spills out pink robe watch
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian has 'total empathy' for Megan Fox, according to a source.

"Kourtney’s not trying to tell her what to do, she’s just there as a shoulder to cry on and someone that isn’t going to judge," added the source. "She knows how hard it is to eat during these kinds of heartbreaking times so she’s having healthy soups and other comfort foods prepared for Megan and bringing them over to her."

As for Kardashian's husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 49, he is also being "totally supportive" and is "making it clear" he's taking Fox's "side" in the split as he "furious with MGK for messing this up."

Kourtney Kardashian

kourtney kardashian travis barker slammed tacky halloween decorations
Source: @kourtneykardash/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker made it clear he's taking Megan Fox's 'side' in the breakup, the source claimed.

As OK! previously reported, the rocker "read [MGK] the riot act" after one of the couple's past splits and "pushed him to stop all the nonsense and get sober," for Fox's sake, according to a separate insider.

Once the 34-year-old "proved that he was getting his life together, Travis orchestrated peace talks between him and Megan," the insider noted at the time.

megan fox tried making things work machine gun kelly cant trust him
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox reportedly found suspicious texts in Machine Gun Kelly's phone, leading to their breakup.

The insider revealed the "forget me too" artist "really looks up" to Barker, who has been a "great influence on him."

"He’s sober and just has so much life experience," the insider continued. "Travis has been in Hollywood and the music scene for decades. He’s also screwed up his fair share of relationships, so when MGK came to him complaining about getting dumped by Megan, he didn’t give him a lot of sympathy. It was all tough love."

The source spoke with In Touch about Kardashian consoling Fox.

