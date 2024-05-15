Britney Spears Admits She 'Misses' Her 'Absolutely Beautiful' Family Amid Feuds
Britney Spears has been at odds with many members of her family for years — from her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears to her little sister, Jamie Lynn.
However, on Wednesday, May 15, the pop star took to Instagram and revealed she still has a soft spot for them and the memories of past get-togethers.
"We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them," she captioned a photo of her mother sitting at a small table with other family members — including her nieces Maddie and Ivey — next to heaping plates of food. "I’m not in this picture but I sure as h--- feel like I am."
"On a side note … If you know me, I’ve always ended up at this kids table at every function I’ve ever been to !!!" she continued. "The most elite expensive dinners and I always find myself just like this sitting in the back with the kids 👧🏼👦🏼!!!"
The "Toxic" singer said she chose to share the snapshot because her family is "absolutely beautiful" and she misses them.
"So, not to sound righteous, but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you … and make you think you’re less than !!!" she added.
This unexpectedly affectionate sentiment comes after Britney called her sister a "little b----" in a surprising rant on social media.
"My sister [went on the TV show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!] and they bathed her in the jungle, little s---," the princess of pop grumbled in a video. "She said, 'Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.'"
However, according to a source, Jamie Lynn doesn't have a problem with her older sister's insults because it's proof she's alive and healthy amid her mental health woes.
Despite her reported gratefulness that her sister is healthy, Jamie Lynn still chose to snub the "Oops, I Did It Again" artist from her Mother's Day post on Instagram.
"Happy Mother’s Day🤍," Jamie Lynn captioned several pictures of herself, her mom and her two daughters.