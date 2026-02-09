Erika Kirk Called Out for 'Ghosting' Turning Point USA Halftime Show Amid Ongoing Public Scrutiny

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Recovering From the Last Show'

Source: Fox News/YouTube Erika Kirk was called out for not attending the show.

"The Turning Point USA halftime show was so bad that even Erika Kirk didn’t show up," one person wrote on X, while another quipped that she "ghosted" the concert. "She's recovering from the LAST show," a third person quipped, adding, "Apparently, when she shot fireworks from her c----- as part of her show, it singed her nether region." "Erika Kirk was probably at the Bad Bunny halftime show!" a fourth chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

'Charlie Would've Absolutely Loved It'

Source: mega Erika Kirk praised the halftime show in a post on X, calling it 'incredible.'

The widowed mother-of-two seemingly did tune in, though, as she described the show, which was streamed live on YouTube, as "incredible." Insisting that "Charlie would've absolutely loved it" via an X post on Sunday night, she added, "It’s okay to love Jesus and your country. Ultimately, this is what it’s all about, making Heaven crowded." "I love you Charlie baby, this is all for you," she concluded her post, which also featured the video tribute to her late husband that aired after the concert.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Claims TPUSA Faked Halftime Show Viewer Numbers

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; mega Candace Owens alleged Turning Point USA lied about its halftime show garnering millions of viewers.

Meanwhile, political commentator Candace Owens alleged the organization lied about its millions of viewers. Commenting on an X post that showed the livestream's viewer numbers at just under 6,000, Candace responded, "The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn, is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works." In a separate post, she wrote, "We have an organization that scammed its views by paying platform advertisers, followed by influencers to pretend they broke records."

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; mega The conservative podcaster has been critical of Erika Kirk's response following her husband's assassination last fall.