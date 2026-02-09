or
Article continues below advertisement
Erika Kirk Called Out for 'Ghosting' Turning Point USA Halftime Show Amid Ongoing Public Scrutiny

composite photo of erika kirk and kid rock
Source: Turning Point USA; mega

The widowed mother-of-two was notably absent from the event.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is now facing criticism for skipping Turning Point USA's "All-American" halftime show.

The show, which was billed as an alternative to the Super Bowl LX's halftime presentation headlined by Latin superstar Bad Bunny, featured pro-Donald Trump rocker Kid Rock and other country music singers.

The widow, who became CEO of her late husband Charlie's right-wing nonprofit after his shocking September 2025 assassination, was noticeably absent from event on Sunday, February 8.

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Recovering From the Last Show'

image of Erika Kirk was called out for not attending the show.
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Erika Kirk was called out for not attending the show.

"The Turning Point USA halftime show was so bad that even Erika Kirk didn’t show up," one person wrote on X, while another quipped that she "ghosted" the concert.

"She's recovering from the LAST show," a third person quipped, adding, "Apparently, when she shot fireworks from her c----- as part of her show, it singed her nether region."

"Erika Kirk was probably at the Bad Bunny halftime show!" a fourth chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

'Charlie Would've Absolutely Loved It'

image of Erika Kirk praised the halftime show in a post on X, calling it 'incredible.'
Source: mega

Erika Kirk praised the halftime show in a post on X, calling it 'incredible.'

The widowed mother-of-two seemingly did tune in, though, as she described the show, which was streamed live on YouTube, as "incredible."

Insisting that "Charlie would've absolutely loved it" via an X post on Sunday night, she added, "It’s okay to love Jesus and your country. Ultimately, this is what it’s all about, making Heaven crowded." "I love you Charlie baby, this is all for you," she concluded her post, which also featured the video tribute to her late husband that aired after the concert.

Erika Kirk

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Claims TPUSA Faked Halftime Show Viewer Numbers

image of Candace Owens alleged Turning Point USA lied about its halftime show garnering millions of viewers.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; mega

Candace Owens alleged Turning Point USA lied about its halftime show garnering millions of viewers.

Meanwhile, political commentator Candace Owens alleged the organization lied about its millions of viewers.

Commenting on an X post that showed the livestream's viewer numbers at just under 6,000, Candace responded, "The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn, is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works."

In a separate post, she wrote, "We have an organization that scammed its views by paying platform advertisers, followed by influencers to pretend they broke records."

image of The conservative podcaster has been critical of Erika Kirk's response following her husband's assassination last fall.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; mega

The conservative podcaster has been critical of Erika Kirk's response following her husband's assassination last fall.

Candace, who worked as a communications director for the charity from 2017 to 2019, has been an outspoken critic of Erika as the former pageant queen has stepped into her husband's shoes following his murder on September 10, 2025.

The controversial podcaster has repeatedly put Erika, 37, on blast for her bizarre behavior following her husband's tragic death at 31, as she's made numerous countless public appearances and recently had a bunch of TPUSA staffers fired.

