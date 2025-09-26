Fun Under the Sun! Celebrities' Hottest Summer Escapes to Greece
Sept. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Alex Cooper
Straight out of Greek mythology? That's how Alex Cooper and other celebrities looked during their sun-soaked vacations in Greece!
In June, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host basked in the sun during a getaway to Mykonos, Greece, enjoying her time off with her husband, Matt Kaplan, and friends Hallie Batchelder, Graydon Cutler and Lauren Fishbein.
In one snap, Cooper set pulses racing when she paraded her toned physique in a black string two-piece while holding a glass of spritz. She completed the look with a baseball cap and sparkly jewelry.
"unwell abroad," she captioned the post.
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler defied age when she slipped into a red two-piece bikini while on a sun-drenched vacation in Greece in June.
"My sister had a big birthday, so we took a big trip with the women in our family. My sisters, my nieces, our cousins, and our aunt!" she captioned the upload. "Thank you Greece, for all the ice!"
The comedian, 50, posed for the camera, allowing her skimpy ensemble to highlight her toned abs. For her accessories, she wore a blue baseball cap and aviator-style sunglasses.
Claudia Schiffer
Claudia Schiffer looked half her age in the photos from her sun-drenched trip to Greece.
The Love Actually star set pulses racing in a daring one-piece swimsuit, posing for the cameras while lounging under a shaded gazebo. To complete her beach look, she sported a long necklace and oversized sunglasses.
"55 today, so lucky to have a happy and healthy birthday!! 🎉," she captioned the post.
Elsie Hewitt
After announcing her pregnancy, Elsie Hewitt put her eye-popping figure on full display in August.
"I did not shave my head. Slicked back buns are just the easiest way to go on vacation but 0.5 camera does not agree🧑🏼🦲," Pete Davidson's pregnant girlfriend wrote, joking about her wet hair.
In the snaps, Hewitt rocked a risqué purple bikini top that barely covered her assets. It also featured a gold starfish charm in the middle and scrunched straps.
Emma Slater
In August, Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater ditched her dance costumes and wore a black swimsuit during a trip to Greece.
In the photos from the trip, Slater showed off her summer vibes in a bold bathing suit as she sat on a chair by the water. The swimwear boasted a high-leg design that accentuated her hips and backside.
She wrote, "Just living out my Grecian dreams. Olive this for me 🫒🇬🇷🌊."
Kate Hudson
"Family summer 🇬🇷 We love you Greece," Kate Hudson captioned a photoset from their vacation in July.
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, flaunted their romance by the sea in Greece, cozying up while watching the sunset together.
"Something about these Grecian sunsets ?☀??? (oh and viva Mexico ??- see story)," she captioned the post.
Kylie Jenner
No one could keep up with Kylie Jenner when she showed off her famous curves in a yellow Chanel bikini while vacationing in Greece. She amped up the look with large hoop earrings and bracelets.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In a selfie from her European vacation on September 21, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley soaked up the sun in a striking leopard-print swimsuit top that highlighted her cleavage. She paired the look with oversized sunglasses, a beaded choker and a gold necklace from Tiffany and Co.
She shared, "still summer somewhere ☀️."
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice embraced her beach body during her Mykonos vacation, exuding confidence while modeling a barely-there patterned bikini and platform sandals.