or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Hot Pics
OK LogoPHOTOS

Fun Under the Sun! Celebrities' Hottest Summer Escapes to Greece

celebrities hottest summer escapes vacation photos
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram; @kyliejenner/Instagram

From Chelsea Handler to Kylie Jenner, these celebrities brought the heat to their Greek summer getaways!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alex Cooper

alex cooper
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Alex Cooper went on vacation with her friends in June.

Straight out of Greek mythology? That's how Alex Cooper and other celebrities looked during their sun-soaked vacations in Greece!

In June, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host basked in the sun during a getaway to Mykonos, Greece, enjoying her time off with her husband, Matt Kaplan, and friends Hallie Batchelder, Graydon Cutler and Lauren Fishbein.

In one snap, Cooper set pulses racing when she paraded her toned physique in a black string two-piece while holding a glass of spritz. She completed the look with a baseball cap and sparkly jewelry.

"unwell abroad," she captioned the post.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler

chelsea handler
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler and her family traveled to Greece in June.

Chelsea Handler defied age when she slipped into a red two-piece bikini while on a sun-drenched vacation in Greece in June.

"My sister had a big birthday, so we took a big trip with the women in our family. My sisters, my nieces, our cousins, and our aunt!" she captioned the upload. "Thank you Greece, for all the ice!"

The comedian, 50, posed for the camera, allowing her skimpy ensemble to highlight her toned abs. For her accessories, she wore a blue baseball cap and aviator-style sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Claudia Schiffer

claudia schiffer
Source: @claudiaschiffer/Instagram

Claudia Schiffer is now 55.

Claudia Schiffer looked half her age in the photos from her sun-drenched trip to Greece.

The Love Actually star set pulses racing in a daring one-piece swimsuit, posing for the cameras while lounging under a shaded gazebo. To complete her beach look, she sported a long necklace and oversized sunglasses.

"55 today, so lucky to have a happy and healthy birthday!! 🎉," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt

elsie hewitt
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt confirmed she is pregnant with her first child with Pete Davidson in an August post.

After announcing her pregnancy, Elsie Hewitt put her eye-popping figure on full display in August.

"I did not shave my head. Slicked back buns are just the easiest way to go on vacation but 0.5 camera does not agree🧑🏼‍🦲," Pete Davidson's pregnant girlfriend wrote, joking about her wet hair.

In the snaps, Hewitt rocked a risqué purple bikini top that barely covered her assets. It also featured a gold starfish charm in the middle and scrunched straps.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Slater

emma slater
Source: @theemmaslater/Instagram

Emma Slater traded her dance costumes for a skimpy bikini.

In August, Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater ditched her dance costumes and wore a black swimsuit during a trip to Greece.

In the photos from the trip, Slater showed off her summer vibes in a bold bathing suit as she sat on a chair by the water. The swimwear boasted a high-leg design that accentuated her hips and backside.

She wrote, "Just living out my Grecian dreams. Olive this for me 🫒🇬🇷🌊."

MORE ON:
Hot Pics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson

kate hudson
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson also uploaded snaps of her kids.

"Family summer 🇬🇷 We love you Greece," Kate Hudson captioned a photoset from their vacation in July.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa

kelly ripa
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked smitten during their Mediterranean vacation.

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, flaunted their romance by the sea in Greece, cozying up while watching the sunset together.

"Something about these Grecian sunsets ?☀??? (oh and viva Mexico ??- see story)," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner spent time with her family and friends in Greece.

No one could keep up with Kylie Jenner when she showed off her famous curves in a yellow Chanel bikini while vacationing in Greece. She amped up the look with large hoop earrings and bracelets.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

rosie huntington whiteley
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham got engaged in 2016.

In a selfie from her European vacation on September 21, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley soaked up the sun in a striking leopard-print swimsuit top that highlighted her cleavage. She paired the look with oversized sunglasses, a beaded choker and a gold necklace from Tiffany and Co.

She shared, "still summer somewhere ☀️."

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice

teresa giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice looked flawless in the snap.

Teresa Giudice embraced her beach body during her Mykonos vacation, exuding confidence while modeling a barely-there patterned bikini and platform sandals.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.