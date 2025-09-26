Fun Under the Sun! Celebrities' Hottest Summer Escapes to Greece

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Cooper

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Alex Cooper went on vacation with her friends in June.

Straight out of Greek mythology? That's how Alex Cooper and other celebrities looked during their sun-soaked vacations in Greece! In June, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host basked in the sun during a getaway to Mykonos, Greece, enjoying her time off with her husband, Matt Kaplan, and friends Hallie Batchelder, Graydon Cutler and Lauren Fishbein. In one snap, Cooper set pulses racing when she paraded her toned physique in a black string two-piece while holding a glass of spritz. She completed the look with a baseball cap and sparkly jewelry. "unwell abroad," she captioned the post.

Chelsea Handler

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler and her family traveled to Greece in June.

Chelsea Handler defied age when she slipped into a red two-piece bikini while on a sun-drenched vacation in Greece in June. "My sister had a big birthday, so we took a big trip with the women in our family. My sisters, my nieces, our cousins, and our aunt!" she captioned the upload. "Thank you Greece, for all the ice!" The comedian, 50, posed for the camera, allowing her skimpy ensemble to highlight her toned abs. For her accessories, she wore a blue baseball cap and aviator-style sunglasses.

Claudia Schiffer

Source: @claudiaschiffer/Instagram Claudia Schiffer is now 55.

Claudia Schiffer looked half her age in the photos from her sun-drenched trip to Greece. The Love Actually star set pulses racing in a daring one-piece swimsuit, posing for the cameras while lounging under a shaded gazebo. To complete her beach look, she sported a long necklace and oversized sunglasses. "55 today, so lucky to have a happy and healthy birthday!! 🎉," she captioned the post.

Elsie Hewitt

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt confirmed she is pregnant with her first child with Pete Davidson in an August post.

After announcing her pregnancy, Elsie Hewitt put her eye-popping figure on full display in August. "I did not shave my head. Slicked back buns are just the easiest way to go on vacation but 0.5 camera does not agree🧑🏼‍🦲," Pete Davidson's pregnant girlfriend wrote, joking about her wet hair. In the snaps, Hewitt rocked a risqué purple bikini top that barely covered her assets. It also featured a gold starfish charm in the middle and scrunched straps.

Emma Slater

Source: @theemmaslater/Instagram Emma Slater traded her dance costumes for a skimpy bikini.

In August, Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater ditched her dance costumes and wore a black swimsuit during a trip to Greece. In the photos from the trip, Slater showed off her summer vibes in a bold bathing suit as she sat on a chair by the water. The swimwear boasted a high-leg design that accentuated her hips and backside. She wrote, "Just living out my Grecian dreams. Olive this for me 🫒🇬🇷🌊."

Kate Hudson

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson also uploaded snaps of her kids.

"Family summer 🇬🇷 We love you Greece," Kate Hudson captioned a photoset from their vacation in July.

Kelly Ripa

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked smitten during their Mediterranean vacation.

Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner spent time with her family and friends in Greece.

No one could keep up with Kylie Jenner when she showed off her famous curves in a yellow Chanel bikini while vacationing in Greece. She amped up the look with large hoop earrings and bracelets.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham got engaged in 2016.

In a selfie from her European vacation on September 21, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley soaked up the sun in a striking leopard-print swimsuit top that highlighted her cleavage. She paired the look with oversized sunglasses, a beaded choker and a gold necklace from Tiffany and Co. She shared, "still summer somewhere ☀️."

