Treat Williams' Daughter Admits She Keeps 'Forgetting That He's Not Coming Home' After Untimely Death
One month after Treat Williams’ tragic death, his daughter, Elinor Williams, shared a heartbreaking message about the actor.
The 25-year-old's post from Wednesday, July 12, included a series of snaps of herself and her dad, who passed unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on June 12.
"I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it's hard to put my thoughts into words, but I'll try my best for now," she wrote alongside the images of herself and the Everwood actor when she was a child.
"I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call," she explained of the father-of-two passing. "It feels like he's just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he's not coming home this time."
"This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father," she continued. "Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father."
"Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity. Until we find each other in the next life, Ellie Belly ❤️," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the 71-year-old passed from fatal injuries following the accident. On the day of his death, the star's rep released a statement.
"He was killed this afternoon," Barry McPherson revealed. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."
"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," the rep added. "He was really proud of his performance this year."
"He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career," McPherson concluded.
The Vermont Police shared further details on the incident, saying that at about 4:53 p.m., "a southbound 2008 Honda Element […] attempted to turn left into a parking lot."
According to investigators, the vehicle "stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams."
Treat "was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead," the report stated.