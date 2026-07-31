Tom Holland and Zendaya Were Warned by Producer Not to Date While Filming 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland and Zendaya were warned not to date while filming the 'Spider-Man' franchise, producer Amy Pascal revealed.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were once advised not to start a romance while working together on the Spider-Man franchise.

Speaking to BBC News in an Instagram video shared on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's producer Amy Pascal reflected on the long history of real-life romances between actors who played Peter Parker and MJ.

When asked whether she had told Holland and Zendaya not to date, Pascal immediately replied, "Yes!"

The reporter then asked why she gave them that advice.

Pascal said, "Because Tobey [Maguire] and Kirsten [Dunst] dated. Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone] dated."

She added, "MJ and Peter just always fall in love. There’s nothing you can do about it."

Pascal seemed to reveal that she had given the same advice to Holland and Zendaya when they stepped into the iconic roles.