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Tom Holland and Zendaya Were Warned by Producer Not to Date While Filming 'Spider-Man'

Split photo of Tom Holland, Zendaya and Amy Pascal
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya were warned not to date while filming the 'Spider-Man' franchise, producer Amy Pascal revealed.

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July 31 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

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Tom Holland and Zendaya were once advised not to start a romance while working together on the Spider-Man franchise.

Speaking to BBC News in an Instagram video shared on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's producer Amy Pascal reflected on the long history of real-life romances between actors who played Peter Parker and MJ.

When asked whether she had told Holland and Zendaya not to date, Pascal immediately replied, "Yes!"

The reporter then asked why she gave them that advice.

Pascal said, "Because Tobey [Maguire] and Kirsten [Dunst] dated. Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone] dated."

She added, "MJ and Peter just always fall in love. There’s nothing you can do about it."

Pascal seemed to reveal that she had given the same advice to Holland and Zendaya when they stepped into the iconic roles.

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Tom Holland and Zendaya Kept Their Romance Private

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Image of producer Amy Pascal recalled warning Tom Holland and Zendaya against dating when they joined the 'Spider-Man' franchise.
Source: MEGA

Producer Amy Pascal recalled warning Tom Holland and Zendaya against dating when they joined the 'Spider-Man' franchise.

Holland, 30, and Zendaya, 29, first appeared together in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Speculation about their off-screen relationship began soon after the film's release, though the pair avoided confirming anything publicly for several years.

Their romance became public in 2021 after photos showed the costars sharing a kiss. They continued to keep much of their personal life out of the spotlight despite growing public interest.

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Image of Tom Holland and Zendaya kept their relationship private for years before it was confirmed in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya kept their relationship private for years before it was confirmed in 2021.

In 2025, engagement rumors spread after Zendaya attended the Golden Globe Awards wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

"The wedding has already happened. You missed it," months later, fashion stylist Law Roach teased during an interview with Access Hollywood in March.

He added, "It’s very true."

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Image of Tom Holland said he and Zendaya had kept their relationship private to protect what they shared.
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland said he and Zendaya had kept their relationship private to protect what they shared.

Holland has also addressed viral AI-generated wedding photos in a June interview with Esquire UK. When asked whether he needed to explain the fake images to his family, he joked, "No, because they were all there."

The actor had previously spoken about why he and Zendaya kept their personal life private.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

He added, "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Law Roach Shut Down Second Wedding Rumors

Image of Law Roach dismissed rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya planned to hold a second wedding ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Law Roach dismissed rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya planned to hold a second wedding ceremony.

Since reports of their private wedding surfaced, fans continued to speculate about whether the couple would hold a second ceremony.

Roach addressed those rumors during a recent interview with Complex.

"I don’t think so," he said.

Roach added, "I think that people should congratulate them. It’s two young, beautiful, successful people that are in love, and they had a private wedding, and they got away with it."

Roach later shared a similar sentiment while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"If these are two people that you look up to or that you love their work, just celebrate them being together and happy," he said, adding that reports of a second wedding were "definitely not true."

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