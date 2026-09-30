NEWS Charli XCX Appeared Skeptical of Taylor Swift's Tribute to Fans, Body Language Expert Claims Source: MEGA A body language expert claimed Charli XCX appeared skeptical while watching Taylor Swift pay tribute to her fans at the 2026 MTV VMAs. Taylor Camp Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Charli XCX may not have been completely convinced Taylor Swift's tribute to her fans at the 2026 MTV VMAs, according to a body language expert. Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.ca, analyzed the "Brat" singer's facial expressions while Swift delivered what Honigman described as a "gushing tribute" to her supporters. According to the expert, Charli's reaction appeared to convey skepticism.

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Charli XCX's Reaction to Taylor Swift Caught the Expert's Attention

CHARLI’S FACE😭 https://t.co/UV0YLkhjjW — David (@davidiety) September 28, 2026 Source: @DAVIDIETY/X Inbaal Honigman focused on Charli's facial expressions while analyzing her reaction to Taylor Swift's remarks.

Honigman zeroed in on Charli's expression as she watched Swift address her fans during the awards show. "Charli XCX watches Taylor's gushing tribute to the fans, her face the image of skepticism," Honigman claimed. Rather than focusing solely on what Swift was saying, the expert analyzed how Charli appeared to react while listening from the audience. Honigman pointed to two specific facial movements she believes were particularly telling.

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Expert Analyzes Charli XCX's Facial Expressions

Source: MEGA Inbaal Honigman claimed Charli XCX's squeezed mouth and sideways glance appeared to display 'distaste' and 'mistrust.'

"Charli's mouth is squeezed in a show of distaste, and her eyes glance sideways with mistrust," Honigman claimed. Based on those movements, the body language expert interpreted Charli's expression as one of doubt toward Swift's remarks. Honigman's assessment is an interpretation of Charli's visible reaction rather than confirmation of what the "360" singer was actually thinking at that moment. In fact, according to E! News, Charli wasn't actually shading Swift during the moment in question. The news publication reported that Charli's reaction was connected to a separate moment during the VMAs rather than a negative response to Swift, despite what some viewers initially assumed.

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Body Language Expert Claims Charli XCX Wasn't Convinced

Source: MEGA The expert alleged Charli XCX appeared unconvinced by Taylor Swift's declarations of appreciation for her supporters.

Honigman went further with her interpretation, claiming Charli appeared suspicious of Swift's praise for her supporters. "She finds Taylor's proclamations fishy; she suspects that her stated adoration of the fans is not genuine or authentic," Honigman alleged. The assessment does not establish that Charli actually questioned Swift's sincerity, as facial expressions alone cannot definitively reveal someone's thoughts or intentions. Still, Honigman believed the singer's demeanor during the moment appeared noticeably skeptical.

Charli XCX and Taylor Swift Have Faced Feud Rumors

Source: MEGA Charli XCX herself did not state that she questioned Taylor Swift's sincerity.