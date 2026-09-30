Charli XCX Appeared Skeptical of Taylor Swift's Tribute to Fans, Body Language Expert Claims
Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Charli XCX may not have been completely convinced Taylor Swift's tribute to her fans at the 2026 MTV VMAs, according to a body language expert.
Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.ca, analyzed the "Brat" singer's facial expressions while Swift delivered what Honigman described as a "gushing tribute" to her supporters.
According to the expert, Charli's reaction appeared to convey skepticism.
Charli XCX's Reaction to Taylor Swift Caught the Expert's Attention
Honigman zeroed in on Charli's expression as she watched Swift address her fans during the awards show.
"Charli XCX watches Taylor's gushing tribute to the fans, her face the image of skepticism," Honigman claimed.
Rather than focusing solely on what Swift was saying, the expert analyzed how Charli appeared to react while listening from the audience.
Honigman pointed to two specific facial movements she believes were particularly telling.
Expert Analyzes Charli XCX's Facial Expressions
"Charli's mouth is squeezed in a show of distaste, and her eyes glance sideways with mistrust," Honigman claimed.
Based on those movements, the body language expert interpreted Charli's expression as one of doubt toward Swift's remarks.
Honigman's assessment is an interpretation of Charli's visible reaction rather than confirmation of what the "360" singer was actually thinking at that moment.
In fact, according to E! News, Charli wasn't actually shading Swift during the moment in question. The news publication reported that Charli's reaction was connected to a separate moment during the VMAs rather than a negative response to Swift, despite what some viewers initially assumed.
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Body Language Expert Claims Charli XCX Wasn't Convinced
Honigman went further with her interpretation, claiming Charli appeared suspicious of Swift's praise for her supporters.
"She finds Taylor's proclamations fishy; she suspects that her stated adoration of the fans is not genuine or authentic," Honigman alleged.
The assessment does not establish that Charli actually questioned Swift's sincerity, as facial expressions alone cannot definitively reveal someone's thoughts or intentions.
Still, Honigman believed the singer's demeanor during the moment appeared noticeably skeptical.
Charli XCX and Taylor Swift Have Faced Feud Rumors
Honigman's interpretation comes after fans have spent years speculating about tension between Charli and Swift.
The theories initially intensified after Charli released "Sympathy Is a Knife" on her 2024 album Brat. Listeners theorized the track's references to feeling insecure around another woman connected to her boyfriend's band were about Swift, who briefly dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Charli is married to the band's drummer, George Daniel. However, Charli later denied the song was specifically about Swift, explaining it centered on her own anxiety and insecurities.
Speculation grew again in 2025 when Swift released "Actually Romantic" on The Life of a Showgirl. Fans quickly theorized the pointed track was aimed at Charli, particularly because Swift sings about an unnamed musician who wrote a song about disliking seeing her and was happy when an ex "ghosted" her. Swift has never publicly confirmed Charli is the song's subject.
Swift described "Actually Romantic" as being inspired by discovering someone had a "one-sided adversarial relationship" with her that she hadn't previously realized existed.
Despite fan theories, neither singer has publicly confirmed they're feuding.