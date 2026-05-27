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Chilling Details of Martin Short's Daughter's Suicide Exposed as Katherine Left 'Multiple' Notes in Bedroom Before Tragic Ending

composite photo of martin short and katherine short.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, tragically died by suicide in February at the age of 42.

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May 27 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

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Chilling details of Martin Short's daughter Katherine's tragic suicide have emerged following the release of an autopsy report filed in the wake of the 42-year-old's February 23 death.

In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Katherine’s cause of death was listed as a self-inflicted “gunshot wound to the head,” ruling the manner in which she died a suicide.

The death investigation summary noted the Only Murders in the Building actor’s daughter was “found in bed” during a welfare check conducted at her Los Angeles home.

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Image of Martin Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, adopted Katherine when she was a child.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, adopted Katherine when she was a child.

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Multiple suicide notes were found at the scene,” the autopsy report read, including one that had been “posted on the door.”

Martin had been the one to call his daughter’s friend “asking him to check on her welfare because he had not heard from the decedent in over 24 hours,” the document revealed.

Katherine’s friend used “his spare key” to enter her home. “Upon reaching her bedroom door, he observed a note posted on the door,” the report added.

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'The Decedent Left Multiple Suicide Notes'

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Image of Martin Short called his daughter's suicide a 'nightmare.'
Source: MEGA

Martin Short called his daughter's suicide a 'nightmare.'

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This prompted him to call 911, with responding officers completing a “forced entry into the locked bedroom.”

“Upon entering, they discovered the decedent lying in bed with an apparent [gun shot wound] to the right temple,” the medical examiner continued. “A firearm was located on scene underneath the decedent.”

“The decedent left multiple suicide notes,” the synopsis reiterated, pointing out that Katherine “had a history of prior suicide attempt in 2017 by ingesting unknown pills.”

Katherine — who was adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, as an infant — also “had a history of depression and other mental illnesses for many years,” the report mentioned, citing that the “9mm Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol” she used to kill herself was “registered to the decedent.”

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'Dad, Let Me Go'

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Image of Katherine Short left 'multiple notes' at the scene of her suicide.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Short left 'multiple notes' at the scene of her suicide.

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The award-winning actor hasn't stepped out of the spotlight in the months after Katherine's sad passing.

In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, Martin compared his wife's last words to his daughter's final wishes.

"'Martin, let me go,'" the Father of the Bride star shared of Nancy's deathbed request.

“Katherine was saying: 'Dad, let me go,'” he reflected. “I don’t see any difference between mental illness as a disease and cancer as a disease. In some cases, both are terminal. And in some cases, both are survivable.”

While Martin has experienced his fair share of grief — including losing both of his parents and his brother before the age of 21 — the Canadian comedian said Katherine's suicide was unlike any other.

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'My Daughter Fought for a Long Time With Extreme Mental Health'

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Image of Martin Short said his daughter 'fought for a long time' to overcome her mental health struggles before taking her own life.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short said his daughter 'fought for a long time' to overcome her mental health struggles before taking her own life.

“This is your child. I am trying to head toward the light," he admitted, calling the situation a "nightmare for the family."

"But the understanding that mental health and cancer, like my wife [had], are both diseases," he explained. "Sometimes with diseases, they are terminal. My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn't."

"So Nan's last words to me were, 'Martin, let me go.' And what she was saying was, 'Dad, let me go.' So I hold a deep desire. And that's why I'm involved in this organization, Bring Change to Mind ... taking mental health out of the shadows, not being ashamed of it, not hiding from the word 'suicide,' but accepting that this could be the last stage of an illness," the Three Amigos actor concluded.

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