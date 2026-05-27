Chilling Details of Martin Short's Daughter's Suicide Exposed as Katherine Left 'Multiple' Notes in Bedroom Before Tragic Ending

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Source: MEGA Martin Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, adopted Katherine when she was a child.

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“Multiple suicide notes were found at the scene,” the autopsy report read, including one that had been “posted on the door.” Martin had been the one to call his daughter’s friend “asking him to check on her welfare because he had not heard from the decedent in over 24 hours,” the document revealed. Katherine’s friend used “his spare key” to enter her home. “Upon reaching her bedroom door, he observed a note posted on the door,” the report added.

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'The Decedent Left Multiple Suicide Notes'

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Source: MEGA Martin Short called his daughter's suicide a 'nightmare.'

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This prompted him to call 911, with responding officers completing a “forced entry into the locked bedroom.” “Upon entering, they discovered the decedent lying in bed with an apparent [gun shot wound] to the right temple,” the medical examiner continued. “A firearm was located on scene underneath the decedent.” “The decedent left multiple suicide notes,” the synopsis reiterated, pointing out that Katherine “had a history of prior suicide attempt in 2017 by ingesting unknown pills.” Katherine — who was adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, as an infant — also “had a history of depression and other mental illnesses for many years,” the report mentioned, citing that the “9mm Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol” she used to kill herself was “registered to the decedent.”

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'Dad, Let Me Go'

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Source: MEGA Katherine Short left 'multiple notes' at the scene of her suicide.

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'My Daughter Fought for a Long Time With Extreme Mental Health'

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Source: MEGA Martin Short said his daughter 'fought for a long time' to overcome her mental health struggles before taking her own life.