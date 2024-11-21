Chris Cuomo Claims He 'Never Kept Any Secrets' Amid Rumors He Defended His Brother From Sexual Assault Allegations: 'I'll Always Help My Family'
NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo discussed how he's dealt with trauma and the repercussions of his career-altering family scandal.
During a recent Zoom meeting, the star expressed regret over the circumstances that led to his dismissal from CNN, where he was suspended and later terminated for his role in shaping the defense of his brother, Andrew Cuomo, against sexual harassment allegations.
Despite the fallout, he decided to stand by his brother, emphasizing, "I'll always help my family" regardless of public opinion.
“I wish it didn’t happen that way,” the NewsNation host said about being ousted from CNN. “Is it fair? What difference does it make?”
“It wasn’t an accurate depiction, explanation or description [of what happened]. I never kept any secrets about what I was doing,” he continued, adding, “You don’t have to believe me.”
“I’ll always help my family,” Chris reiterated when asked if he had any regrets surrounding his decisions at the time.
“I don’t see how it serves me,” he explained. “I knew it wouldn't be a popular idea with some, but I don't judge how I take care of my family through the lens of how other people will feel about it.”
On December 1, 2021, Cuomo Prime Time was suspended “indefinitely, pending further evaluation” after the New York Attorney General’s Office released a trove of documents revealing he was privately involved in Andrew's defense following the governor of New York being accused of sexually harassing over a dozen women.
Following an internal investigation, Chris was ultimately dismissed from CNN on December 4.
- Chris Cuomo Confesses He Felt He Was Going To 'Kill Everybody' And Himself After Losing CNN Gig
- Chris Cuomo Breaks His Silence After Being Fired From CNN For Trying To Help Cover Up Brother Andrew Cuomo's Sexual Harassment Scandal
- Chris Cuomo Reportedly Advised Brother Governor Andrew Cuomo To Resign Following Sexual Harassment Report
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
By March, Andrew released a public apology but denied the allegations, eventually resigning from his position as governor in August 2021.
On January 26, 2024, the U.S. Justice Department concluded that he subjected his victims to an eight-year period of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and unwelcome, non-consensual misconduct.
The former governor's spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, released a statement that read, "This report was an embarrassing waste of taxpayer money in which the governor, his top aides, and even the accusers were never interviewed and even ended with the statement that its conclusions 'shall not constitute an adjudication or finding on the merits of the case.' In other words, it wasn't worth the server space it occupies."
During the Zoom interview, Chris reflected on his past actions and maintained his innocence, stating, "I didn't lie to anybody about what I was doing to help my brother."
He continued to dismiss allegations of leveraging his media contacts inappropriately and stands firm on his beliefs, asserting, "Asking me to give opinions on what's fair, what's forgiveness, what's justice — it's not my place."