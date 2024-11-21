Chris Cuomo Claims He 'Never Kept Any Secrets' Amid Rumors He Defended His Brother From Sexual Assault Allegations: 'I'll Always Help My Family'

NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo discussed how he's dealt with trauma and the repercussions of his career-altering family scandal.

During a recent Zoom meeting, the star expressed regret over the circumstances that led to his dismissal from CNN, where he was suspended and later terminated for his role in shaping the defense of his brother, Andrew Cuomo, against sexual harassment allegations.

Despite the fallout, he decided to stand by his brother, emphasizing, "I'll always help my family" regardless of public opinion.