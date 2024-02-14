Donald Trump Thanks Wife Melania for Supporting Him Through 'Every Single Indictment' in Bizarre Public Valentine
Donald Trump sent a Valentine's Day message to his wife, Melania — and millions of potential campaign donors.
On Wednesday, February 14, the embattled ex-prez sent out a bizarre Valentine's-themed email that professed his love for his wife, repeatedly asked his supporters for donations and finished it off with a good ol' Trump rant about the "vicious lies and attacks" against him.
"Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU!" the email began. "Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything."
"I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth," he continued. "You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump."
The message included three separate "SEND YOUR LOVE" buttons where users could donate. When clicked, the page reads, "If you love Melania, I humbly ask you for you to leave her some kind words below!"
The recommended amount for many of the donation options were $47. However, if a user leaves the page without making a donation, a third message appears.
"WAIT, BEFORE YOU GO! No matter how many vicious lies and attacks they throw our way, President Trump will NEVER SURRENDER our great country to the Left’s tyranny!" the website statement said. "But the Democrats will spend billions and billions of dollars to try and stop our movement, and we’re counting on YOUR support to finish what we started."
"Together, we will DISMANTLE the Deep State, WIN BACK the White House, and SAVE AMERICA in 2024!" the statement continued. "Please consider completing your contribution today. Thank you!"
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old made U.S. history when he became the first current or former president to ever be criminally charged. He is currently facing 91 felony counts across four indictments.
While the controversial politician thanked his wife for standing by his side throughout his snowballing legal woes, Melania has primarily stayed out of the spotlight and away from the campaign trail.
"She practically had her bags packed last year, but Donald made concessions and renegotiated their prenup for at least a third time to convince her to stay through the campaign," a source spilled earlier this month, noting the mother-of-one had also been busy caring for her ailing mother prior to her death. "The last thing she wants to do is show up for photo ops."