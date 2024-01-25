OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He 'Missed Bleached Blonde She-Demon' Kellyanne Conway After She Implies Nikki Haley Is an 'Election Denier'

jimmy kimmel missed bleached blonde she demon kellyanne conway pp
Source: ABC;MEGA
By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jimmy Kimmel mocked loyal Donald Trump supporter Kellyanne Conway after she warned Nikki Haley against becoming an "election denier" following the 77-year-old's primary win in New Hampshire.

"All the spokesmonsters were out in force," the late-night talk show host joked on the Wednesday installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live before turning his full attention to Conway. "Look who climbed out of the grave. I have to admit, I kind of missed that bleached-blonde she-demon blowing her vape smoke up Trump’s burnt orange crevice at every minute."

Article continues below advertisement
kellyanne conway candidates not named trump failed prove themselves
Source: mega

Kellyanne Conway is Donald Trump's former senior counselor.

Despite poking fun at the former senior counselor to the controversial ex-prez, Kimmel did jokingly agree with her that Haley shouldn't have given what sounded like a victory speech after losing to Trump.

"New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation," she said at the time. "This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go."

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel missed bleached blonde she demon kellyanne conway
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel did jokingly agreed Nikki Haley shouldn't have given what sounded like a victory speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel pointed out, "[Trump] reportedly spent the night seething about it."

"And I don’t blame him, really," he added. "Pretending you won when you actually lost: it’s his thing. Not cool, Nikki!"

As OK! previously reported, Conway shared similar views during a recent sit-down with Sean Hannity, telling the Fox News host she didn't "really care" for Haley's speech.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmell says misses bleached blonde kellyanee conway
Source: ABC

Kimmel teased that election denial is Trump's 'thing.'

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel
Article continues below advertisement

"For [Trump] to sweep those first three states, it’s pretty decisive," she said. "This is a democracy, a constitutional republic. We must respect the will of the people, and Nikki Haley can’t become an election denier."

"She’s been rejected," Conway continued. "She can say tonight she came in second, or you can say she came in last."

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel says misses kellyanne conwayjpg
Source: MEGA

Conway warned Haley against becoming an 'election denier.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, Conway's comments were seen as hypocritical by Trump critics — particularly seeing as the embattled former POTUS repeated his prior claims about the 2020 election, insisting "they used Covid to cheat" and insisting "we also won in 2020 – by more. And we did much better in 2020 than we did in 2016."

One X user penned, "Kellyanne is such a hypocrite. She supports Trump, the biggest election denier ever," while another replied, "All she does is lie."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite disapproval from political pundits on the left and on the right, a spokesperson for Haley's reaffirmed the former governor of South Carolina's commitment to her campaign.

"Last night, Donald Trump reminded voters that they have a choice between two diametrically opposed visions: Make America Unhinged Again or Make America Normal Again," Nachama Soloveichik said. "Like Joe Biden, Trump is completely consumed by his own perpetual drama and grievances. Americans want a leader who will focus on securing the border, stopping China, and combating the inflation that both Trump and Biden caused — not social media meltdowns."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.