Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He 'Missed Bleached Blonde She-Demon' Kellyanne Conway After She Implies Nikki Haley Is an 'Election Denier'

Jimmy Kimmel mocked loyal Donald Trump supporter Kellyanne Conway after she warned Nikki Haley against becoming an "election denier" following the 77-year-old's primary win in New Hampshire.

"All the spokesmonsters were out in force," the late-night talk show host joked on the Wednesday installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live before turning his full attention to Conway. "Look who climbed out of the grave. I have to admit, I kind of missed that bleached-blonde she-demon blowing her vape smoke up Trump’s burnt orange crevice at every minute."